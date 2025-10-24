Samvat 2082: Portfolio Green Portfolio mixes Gold, Silver, midcaps to balance growth, safety

Amid renewed investor appetite for diversification this festive season, Green Portfolio PMS has launched its Samvat 2082 Portfolio, a hybrid investment mix that combines the traditional safety of precious metals with the growth potential of India’s midcap equities.

The new portfolio, announced ahead of Diwali, comes at a time when gold prices remain volatile after record highs, and Indian equities are riding a multi-year rally. Green Portfolio said the idea was to offer investors “a disciplined, balanced structure” that could withstand market swings while tapping into emerging economic opportunities.

Advertisement

Metals and midcaps

The Samvat 2082 Portfolio allocates 30% to precious metals ETFs — 10% in Zerodha Gold ETF and 20% in Zerodha Silver ETF — and 70% to a curated basket of midcap and thematic stocks across key sectors, such as healthcare, energy, infrastructure, and technology.

According to the firm, the metal allocation acts as a hedge against inflation and global uncertainty, while the equity portion focuses on India’s long-term growth engines. “We wanted to design something that can capture India’s progress without losing sight of safety,” a Green Portfolio spokesperson said. “Precious metals lend resilience, and our stock selection provides momentum.”

Sector focus

The equity side of the portfolio includes a mix of defensive and cyclical themes:

Advertisement

Healthcare & Chemicals: Wockhardt and Thirumalai Chemicals are bets on India’s pharmaceutical exports and specialty manufacturing revival.

Energy & Sustainability: Websol Energy Systems and Gravita India tap into renewable energy and recycling trends.

Infrastructure & Manufacturing: Titagarh Rail Systems, PG Electroplast, and Kalyani Steels are plays on the infrastructure and defence build-out.

Technology & Defence: Edge DCX Systems and Belrise Industries represent exposure to digital transformation and Make-in-India opportunities.

Why the timing matters

The launch coincides with a period of heightened investor interest in safe-haven assets after gold’s recent correction and uncertainty over U.S. inflation data. Analysts said portfolios blending gold with equities could see growing traction as investors look to manage volatility.

“Over the past year, we’ve seen both gold and Indian midcaps deliver strong returns,” said a market strategist tracking PMS products. “This type of hybrid strategy caters to investors who want to stay invested but reduce portfolio stress during uncertain phases.”

Advertisement

Investor suitability

Green Portfolio said the Samvat 2082 Portfolio is ideal for investors with a 2–3 year horizon, seeking capital appreciation with some downside protection. The firm recommends a minimum investment of ₹2 lakh, with rebalancing carried out periodically based on market trends.

While the fund house didn’t disclose specific return targets, the structure reflects a broader market trend — portfolios blending traditional assets like gold and silver with growth-driven Indian equities.

As India enters Samvat 2082, Green Portfolio’s new offering appears positioned for investors seeking both festive optimism and financial prudence — where gold guards, and equities grow.