SBI Amrit Kalash: All you need to know about the new Fixed Deposit option for senior citizens

Feedback

SBI FD schemes: The new fixed deposit scheme is for a period of 400 days. The interest rate for general investors is 7.10 per cent, whereas, senior citizens would get 7.60 per cent.

The FD scheme is available for investors from February 15, 2023 and will be valid till March 31, 2023. The FD scheme is available for investors from February 15, 2023 and will be valid till March 31, 2023.

After hiking its fixed deposit rates by 25 bps, the State Bank of India (SBI) floated its new retail term deposit scheme, Amrit Kalash Deposit, which will offer an interest rate of 7.6 per cent to senior citizens and 7.1 per cent to others. The scheme is available for investors from February 15, 2023, and will be valid till March 31, 2023. 

Amrit Kalash Deposit 

The new fixed deposit scheme is for a period of 400 days. The interest rate for general investors is 7.10 per cent, whereas, senior citizens would get 7.60 per cent. 

SBI in a tweet said: “Introducing “Amrit Kalash Deposit” for domestic and NRI customers with attractive interest rates, 400 days tenure and much more. *T&C Apply.” 

The total interest earned on a deposit of Rs 1 lakh will be Rs 8,017 for general investors, while for senior citizens it will be Rs 8,600.

Scheme highlights

Period 400 days
Interest rate  7.1% for general customers
7.6 per cent for Senior citizens 
Term Deposits   Available at monthly/ quarterly/half yearly intervals Special Term Deposits- On maturity 
Interest payable  Interest, net of TDS, shall be credited to Customer’s Account 
Tax payable  TDS will be deducted as per Income-tax Act rules
Loan facility  Premature withdrawal and loan facilities are available for this FD scheme 

 Other FD schemes 

SBI hiked its interest rates for fixed deposits or term deposits by 5 bps to 25 bps on amounts below Rs 2 crore, which are effective from February 15, 2023.  

Interest rates for senior citizens would be 25 bps more than the rates offered to general investors. After the hike, the bank is offering interest rates between 3 per cent to 7 per cent for regular citizens and 3.5 per cent to 7.5 per cent for senior citizens. 

The FD rates were revised a week after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked its repo rate by 25 bps to 6.50 per cent. This was the sixth straight hike to the repo rate since May 2022. 
 

Tenure  FD rates for general investors  FD rates for senior citizens
7 days to 45 days  3.00  3.50 
46 days to 179 days  4.50  5.00 
180 days to 210 days  5.25  5.75 
211 days to less than 1 year 

5.75 

 6.25 
1 year to less than 2 year  6.80  7.30 
2 years to less than 3 years  7.00  7.50 
3 years to less than 5 years 6.50  7.00
5 years and up to 10 years  6.50  7.50 

Along with this, SBI is also offering the SBI Wecare deposit scheme for Senior Citizens in the Retail TD segment wherein an additional premium of 50 bps over and above the existing 50 bps, i.e. 100 bps over card rate for the public (as indicated in the above table) will be paid to Senior Citizens on their retail TD for '5 Years and above' tenure only.  

SBI Wecare deposit scheme is also valid till March 31, 2023. 

Published on: Feb 16, 2023, 3:32 PM IST
Posted by: Basudha Das, Feb 16, 2023, 3:21 PM IST
