Seeking your dream home? Get negotiation tips for the best deal

Buying a home can be daunting. However, it’s possible to secure the best deal with the right approach and adequate preparation. For homebuyers, negotiation is an essential part of the process that requires strategic planning, patient bargaining, and excellent communication skills.

Firstly, thorough preparation is the foundation for successful negotiation. Before you engage in any negotiation, familiarise yourself with the market value of similar properties in the area you are interested in. This will give you a benchmark for a reasonable asking price and enable you to understand the worth of the property you’re considering. Engage the services of a real estate professional, as they have extensive knowledge of the industry trends and property value analysis, and they can provide informed feedback during the negotiation process.

LC Mittal, Director at Motia Group, says, “Whether a first-time home buyer or a seasoned real estate investor, having good negotiation skills won’t just help you save a few lakhs but also get the home of your choice. Firstly, before sitting at the negotiation table learn about the market properly. Track various options available, analyze price trends, and check more about the potential of the locality. Once you are thoroughly prepared, then go for the negotiation. While negotiating, try to also understand the seller’s point of view. Put your points strongly but ensure the seller that you are serious and want to purchase the property without being desperate. This will also pique their interest and make them seriously engage with you.”

Secondly, consider getting pre-approved home loan. This not only gives you a clear picture of what you can afford, but it can also make your offer seem more attractive to sellers, giving you an edge in negotiations. Sellers are likely to take a buyer who is pre-approved more seriously as it indicates financial readiness.

Sanjoo Bhadana, Managing Director, 4S Developers, said, “You can always negotiate yourself. However, an alternative could be to do it through the broker. A broker is someone better acquainted with the buyer. He/ she is in a better position to negotiate with the seller and can put your points effectively. So rather than engaging with the seller, apprise the broker about your budget, expectations, and the kind of deals you are looking at. Then the broker can represent you well on the negotiation table and ensure that the interests of both parties are preserved. In this way, a winning deal can be chalked out.”

While it’s critical not to rush the negotiation, you still need to make timely decisions. The real estate market is dynamic and can quickly shift. You may lose out on a good deal by delaying a decision.