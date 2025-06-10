SIP contributions reach record high in May, check details

A record ₹26,688 crore poured into SIPs in May 2025, revealing unwavering investor demand. The monthly tally soared past the ₹20,000 crore mark for a tenth consecutive month, reaching 8.56 crore accounts. Industry watchers note that these consistent systematic inflows have anchored the mutual fund space, especially as equity allocations dipped amid market fluctuations.

Overall, the mutual fund industry’s assets under management (AUM) hit ₹72.2 lakh crore in May, edging up from ₹70 lakh crore in April. Analysts suggest hybrid categories—arbitrage, equity savings, and balanced advantage—are gaining ground among cautious investors. The consistent SIP flows above ₹20,000 crore since August 2023 have stabilised performance, even as equity net inflows fell from ₹24,253 crore in April to ₹18,994.56 crore in May, with large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap schemes all seeing a dip.

Venkat N Chalasani - Chief Executive – AMFI said, "Indian mutual fund industry has crossed Rs 70 lakh crore in AUM reaching new highs, driven by resilient retail participation and consistent SIP inflows. The growth of SIP is particularly encouraging, indicating a shift towards disciplined, long-term investment. Monthly SIP contributions stood at a record Rs 26,688 crore, with the number of contributing accounts rising to an all-time high of 8.56 crore."

"Equity inflows moderated to Rs 19,013 crore this month, reflecting cautious investor sentiment amidst market volatility. Such phases often witness a natural reallocation towards hybrid and arbitrage schemes, offering a more balanced approach during uncertain times. The trend highlights the maturing investment behaviour among Indian investors. Notably, May also marked the industry’s 51st consecutive month of positive equity inflows," added Chalasani .

Many industry insiders maintain that these robust systematic contributions could help sustain momentum, even if short-term equity inflows waver. Experts emphasise that consistent SIP contributions can foster disciplined investing and mitigate the impact of market volatility.