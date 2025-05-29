Smallcap mania: Is the market’s hottest trade turning into a Ponzi lookalike? 

The Indian stock market’s current darling — smallcap stocks — are on a tear, with valuations hitting dizzying highs and retail participation surging like never before. Finance advisor CA Nitin Kaushik noted that beneath the euphoria lies a growing unease among seasoned investors who warn that this momentum may be masking something more dangerous: irrational exuberance masquerading as value investing.

The smallcap segment is once again on fire, with the BSE Smallcap Index posting a sharp 10% gain in just a month. Retail investors are pouring in, drawn by a flurry of high-return stocks and the fear of missing out on the next big breakout. Nearly 70 smallcap stocks have clocked gains of over 30% in a matter of weeks—turning heads and fueling a speculative wave reminiscent of the market euphoria seen before the September 2024 peak.

Topping the charts are names like Suven Life Sciences, which has skyrocketed over 80%, along with GRSE, Timex, IFCI, Nelcast, and HLE Glascoat, all surging more than 50%.

Kaushik noted that smallcaps are blasting off, midcaps are chasing new peaks. And largecaps? They’re being left behind. The narrative is no longer about strong fundamentals or long-term value. It’s about FOMO—the fear of missing out.

He noted the frenzy is fueled by retail investors flocking to micro- and small-cap mutual funds, chasing the next multibagger. But history offers a cautionary tale—what soars fastest often crashes hardest.

"Everyone is dancing to the market beats, but no one is paying attention to the exit door. Currently: Smallcaps are taking off. Midcaps are soaring. Largecaps are disappearing. But here's the harsh reality: This isn't "undiscovered value." This is fear of missing out disguised as growth," Kaushik noted.

Kaushik advised investors to utilise a cooling filter: Avoid chasing assets that are already overheated. Instead, emphasize the importance of entry discipline and give priority to establishing an exit strategy. It is often the case that when the crowd is rushing in, smart money is walking out. Investors who do not have a plan in place for exiting run the risk of being left holding the bag when momentum halts. The potential danger lies in experiencing a swift correction that reveals the lack of substance behind the hype.

"Want to make wise decisions?

• Don't follow the most popular asset.

• Know when to enter, but most importantly, know when to exit.

• When the crowd rushes in, smart investors step out.

Because the biggest profits are earned by those who exit before the alarm sounds. Momentum is exciting, but exit strategies create wealth," Kaushik wrote on X.

While the current momentum is hard to ignore, market experts are urging caution. The surge in prices isn’t uniformly backed by earnings or strong fundamentals, and valuations are beginning to stretch. For investors chasing quick returns, the risk of a sharp correction looms large. The rally may not be over—but blind bets on momentum without clarity on value could turn gains into regrets.

