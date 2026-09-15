UPI MDR from October 15: What happens to auto-debit payments for mutual funds, insurance and OTT subscriptions?

The new framework, however, does not mean that every UPI payment above ₹2,000 will attract an MDR. The government's clarification specifically excludes automated recurring standing instructions, known as UPI Mandates or UPI AutoPay, from the prescribed MDR charges.

What happens to mutual fund SIP auto-debits?

For mutual fund investors, the distinction between a recurring UPI mandate and a regular UPI payment is important. A mutual fund SIP or other recurring investment set up through UPI Mandate or AutoPay will not attract the prescribed MDR transaction charge.

MUST READ: UPI MDR of 0.4% on transactions above ₹2,000 from October 15: What you need to know

This means investors who have authorised automatic monthly transfers for their SIPs can continue with their recurring investments without an MDR being imposed on the AutoPay transaction.

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At the same time, capital market transactions made through UPI have been assigned a separate, concessional MDR category.

The MDR for capital market transactions, including payments towards mutual funds, securities, stockbrokers and dealers, is set at 0.02% of the transaction value, subject to a maximum cap of ₹300.

The special category covers regulated entities such as asset management companies (AMCs), SEBI-registered stockbrokers, securities dealers and investment platforms. It applies to UPI fund transfers for equity purchases, debt market investments, mutual fund purchases and broker wallet top-ups.

UPI payment type MDR from October 15, 2026 What it means UPI Mandate / AutoPay No prescribed MDR Recurring payments such as SIPs, insurance subscriptions, utility bills and OTT subscriptions remain unaffected Mutual fund SIP via AutoPay No prescribed MDR Automatic monthly SIP debits through UPI Mandates continue without the new MDR One-time mutual fund payment 0.02%, capped at ₹300 Applies under the concessional capital-market category Equity/debt market payments 0.02%, capped at ₹300 Covers eligible payments to regulated capital-market entities Broker wallet top-ups 0.02%, capped at ₹300 Falls under the capital-market category Insurance payment above ₹2,000 ₹5 flat MDR Applies to eligible P2M insurance payments Regular P2M payment above ₹2,000 0.4% Standard MDR for eligible merchant transactions P2M payment of ₹75,000 and above 0.4%, capped at ₹300 Maximum MDR is ₹300 per transaction

Therefore, a one-time UPI payment for an eligible capital market transaction can attract the 0.02% MDR, while a recurring investment processed through an automated UPI mandate remains outside the prescribed MDR framework.

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Regarding Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on Select UPI (P2M) Transactions



Please refer to the FAQs here: https://t.co/DTOZFVHAVB pic.twitter.com/4HMU0YZ2AC — NPCI (@NPCI_NPCI) September 15, 2026

What about insurance premium payments?

Insurance premium payments have been given a separate MDR concession.

For insurance premium payments above ₹2,000, a flat MDR of ₹5 per transaction will apply instead of a percentage-based charge. The concessional rate is aimed at keeping digital collection costs low for high-value annual or semi-annual insurance payments.

OTT subscriptions and utility bills remain unaffected

Consumers using UPI AutoPay for monthly utility bills, OTT streaming subscriptions and recurring investments will not pay any prescribed MDR charge on those automated recurring transactions.

The important distinction is therefore not merely the transaction value, but also the type of payment and the mechanism through which it is processed. The new MDR regime applies to specified P2M transactions, while automated recurring UPI mandates remain outside the prescribed MDR structure.