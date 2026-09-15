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Are school, college fee payments exempt from standard UPI MDR? Here’s what parents need to note

Are school, college fee payments exempt from standard UPI MDR? Here’s what parents need to note

The move is aimed at making digital fee payments more affordable for schools, colleges, universities and students, particularly when dealing with larger tuition and institutional payments

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 15, 2026 8:15 PM IST
Are school, college fee payments exempt from standard UPI MDR? Here’s what parents need to noteSchool, tuition, university fees get special fee structure

The latest UPI Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) framework provides relief to educational institutions by ensuring that digital payments for school and college fees are not subjected to high percentage-based charges.

Educational fee collections have been placed under a designated Industry program category, with a different fee structure for transactions above ₹2,000.

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The move is aimed at making digital fee payments more affordable for schools, colleges, universities and students, particularly when dealing with larger tuition and institutional payments.

READ THIS: UPI MDR of 0.4% on transactions above ₹2,000 from October 15: What you need to know

Educational payments up to ₹2,000 remain MDR-free

Under the framework, educational transactions of up to ₹2,000 will remain completely free of MDR. This means students and parents can make eligible smaller payments digitally without an additional merchant discount charge being imposed on the institution.

The provision covers common educational payments, including school tuition fees, university term fees and institutional entrance examination fees.

What happens to payments above ₹2,000?

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For educational fee transactions exceeding ₹2,000, the framework provides for flat-fee structures or capped processing rates instead of allowing charges to rise purely as a percentage of the transaction value.

This is particularly significant for institutions that collect large tuition or term fees. A percentage-based MDR on high-value payments could otherwise result in substantially higher processing costs as the fee amount increases.

The capped or flat-fee approach is intended to keep the cost of accepting digital payments predictable for educational institutions.

Education payment amount MDR rate MDR payable
Up to ₹2,000 0% ₹0
Above ₹2,000 Flat-fee structure / capped processing rate As applicable under the education category
High-value education fees Capped processing Prevents a high percentage-based fee

Why the UPI MDR change matters

UPI has become a major channel for digital payments in India, including payments made to schools, colleges and universities. However, the cost structure for merchants can become an important consideration when transactions involve larger amounts.

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By placing educational fee collections under the designated Industry program category, the framework seeks to prevent high-value education payments from attracting disproportionately high percentage-based processing charges.

For students and parents, the change can make digital payment channels more convenient for tuition and other institutional fees. For educational institutions, it provides greater certainty over the costs associated with accepting such payments.

ALSO READ: UPI payments to remain free for P2P transactions; 0.4% MDR applicable only on merchant payments above ₹2,000: Govt

Which educational payments are covered?

The category includes payments such as:

  • School tuition fees
  • University term fees
  • Institutional entrance examination fees

Other eligible educational fee collections

The key distinction is the transaction value: eligible educational transactions up to ₹2,000 remain free of MDR, while transactions above ₹2,000 are subject to flat or capped processing structures.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 15, 2026 8:12 PM IST
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