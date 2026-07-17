Why rooftop solar is more than an electricity saver: 5 financial benefits for homeowners

Rooftop solar is increasingly emerging as a long-term financial investment for Indian households, offering benefits that extend well beyond lower monthly electricity bills. From government subsidies and net metering benefits to protection against rising power tariffs, higher property values and lower cooling costs, solar installations can generate savings over several decades, according to Pawan Kumar Garg, Chairman and Joint Managing Director of Fujiyama Power Systems Limited.

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With rooftop solar adoption gathering pace under the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, industry experts say homeowners should consider the broader financial advantages before making an investment.

"When most people think about rooftop solar panels, their minds go straight to one specific moment: opening the monthly electric bill and seeing a much smaller number. It's a great feeling, and it's usually the main reason families make the switch," Garg said.

"But focusing only on the monthly utility bill is like buying a house and only valuing the front door. There is a much bigger financial picture at play. A rooftop solar system is a long-term investment in a house or business, not just a means of producing clean electricity," he added.

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One of the biggest financial incentives is government support. Under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, eligible residential households can receive subsidies of up to ₹78,000 for installing rooftop solar systems, while Group Housing Societies and Resident Welfare Associations can receive assistance for common rooftop installations. Several state governments also offer additional incentives through their renewable energy agencies and distribution companies.

For businesses, the economics remain attractive through tax benefits. Garg noted that commercial and industrial consumers can claim 40% accelerated depreciation in the first year under the Income Tax Act, reducing taxable income and shortening the payback period.

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Another major advantage comes through net metering, which allows households to export surplus electricity generated during the day to the grid. The excess power earns credits that can offset electricity consumed later, significantly reducing annual power bills.

"A primary benefit of rooftop solar is the transition of your home from a simple consumer to a prosumer," Garg said. "The landscape of the Indian power sector is changing, with modern advancements like peer-to-peer energy trading transforming solar consumers into prosumers. This evolution will soon permit rooftop solar owners to sell their surplus electricity directly to neighbours through secure digital platforms, providing an additional stream of income."

Solar installations also provide a hedge against rising electricity tariffs. With fuel costs, infrastructure investments and power demand expected to increase over the coming years, generating electricity at home offers greater certainty over future energy expenses.

"Since solar panels can last for 25 years or more, they provide long-term protection against fluctuating electricity rates. Greater cost certainty over many years is one of the primary advantages of generating your own electricity using solar power," Garg said.

Beyond energy savings, rooftop solar can also enhance the resale value of homes. Buyers increasingly view solar-powered properties as future-ready because they come with lower operating costs, reduced dependence on the electricity grid and protection against tariff hikes.

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Garg added that rooftop panels help shade buildings from direct sunlight, reducing indoor temperatures and lowering air-conditioning expenses. When paired with battery storage, they can also provide reliable backup power during outages while reducing dependence on diesel generators.

"Rooftop solar was never just about a smaller electricity bill—that's simply the part people notice first," Garg said. "I've come to think of a rooftop not as a fixed cost, but as an asset that's been sitting there unused, waiting to start paying you back. Once the panels go up, they get to work every single day—quietly, reliably, and in more ways than the monthly bill will ever show."

