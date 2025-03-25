Zerodha introduces six new features on trading platform Kite to enhance trading experience for investors

Zerodha, one of India's leading brokerage firms, has unveiled a series of updates to its trading platform Kite, aimed at simplifying the process of order placement and enhancing user experience.

Founder and CEO Nithin Kamath announced these enhancements on social media platform X, highlighting key features such as order slicing, available margin display, and a new basket icon. These updates are expected to streamline trading activities by reducing the number of steps involved and making vital information more accessible for users, thus optimising the overall trading process.

"Some important updates on Kite by @zerodhaonline. Order slicing – You can now easily place large orders without having to worry about exchange freeze limits.

Available margin – Instantly know your available funds on the Kite order window.

Market depth – Now easily access market depth on the order window itself.

Remember F&O quantity – Kite remembers the quantity you entered for a contract and automatically fill it in when you open the order window next time.

Market Protection – Makes your market orders safer, preventing them from executing at unexpected prices during volatile market conditions.

The new Basket icon lets you quickly build and execute multi-instrument orders from anywhere in the Kite platform with just a few clicks," Zerodha founder wrote on social media X.

One of the significant new features is order slicing, which allows large orders to be automatically divided into smaller portions to comply with exchange limits. For instance, Nifty orders can now be split into up to 20 slices, each containing 1,800 quantities. This advancement enables users to trade up to 36,000 quantities without the need for manual intervention, thus saving time and effort for traders handling large volumes. Alongside this, Kite now displays available margins directly in the order window, eliminating the need for users to switch tabs to assess their funds before placing an order. This feature is particularly beneficial for active traders who require quick access to their financial status.

Additionally, Kite has introduced a feature that remembers the last entered quantity for futures and options contracts. This allows the platform to automatically fill in the quantity when the order window is reopened, significantly streamlining the process for frequent traders who deal with repetitive orders. Another noteworthy update is the market protection feature, designed to prevent market orders from being executed at unexpected prices during volatile conditions. This feature sets a predefined range around the current market price, thereby offering a safeguard against erratic market movements.

The introduction of a new basket icon on the Kite platform further enhances user experience by allowing traders to open and manage order baskets from anywhere within the platform. This functionality enables users to quickly build and execute multiple orders with just a few clicks, offering greater flexibility and control over trading strategies. These updates collectively aim to reduce the complexity of trading and provide users with an intuitive and efficient platform to manage their investments.

Zerodha's latest enhancements to Kite are indicative of its commitment to continuously improving its services in a competitive industry. With prominent rivals like Upstox and Angel Broking, both of which also offer advanced trading platforms, Zerodha's strategic updates are crucial for maintaining its strong market position. By responding to user feedback and technological advancements, Zerodha ensures its platform remains user-friendly and in line with modern trading requirements, thus reinforcing its leadership in the Indian brokerage market.