Axis MF launches Services Opportunities Fund: All you need to know

Axis Mutual Fund, a prominent player in the Indian asset management landscape, has unveiled its latest offering, the Axis Services Opportunities Fund. This open-ended equity scheme, focusing on the burgeoning services sector, will be available for subscription from July 4, 2025, until July 18, 2025.

The fund is crafted to capitalise on India's shift towards a service-oriented economy, offering investors exposure to a range of strategically selected companies at the forefront of this transformation.

“India’s future growth is expected to be increasingly service-led, and the structural tailwinds for this segment are both deep and durable,” said B. Gopkumar, MD & CEO, Axis AMC.

The fund aims to deliver long-term capital appreciation by investing in scalable, capital-efficient businesses. It will focus on companies deriving core revenues from service-based offerings, spanning 48 industries as defined by the NIFTY Services Sector Index. These include financial services, IT, telecom, e-commerce, and healthcare, among others. Gopkumar stated,

“With the Axis Services Opportunities Fund, we are offering investors an actively managed vehicle that is built to tap into this long-term transformation. From legacy sectors like banking to emerging models in e-commerce, fintech and healthcare, the fund aims to curate the best of India's services story. It aligns with our long-term investment philosophy — identifying quality, capital-efficient businesses that can thrive through cycles and deliver superior risk-adjusted returns.”

The investment strategy will follow a bottom-up stock selection approach, maintaining a high active share while focusing on consistent earnings and strong returns on capital employed. Axis AMC's new fund complements its existing thematic offerings like the Axis Consumption Fund and Axis India Manufacturing Fund, each representing a key pillar of the Indian economy. Together, these funds provide investors with an opportunity to align their portfolios with the country's long-term growth trends.