'Can't prebook iQOO 13 with this salary...': Delhi techie's resignation letter goes viral

A resignation email shared by a Delhi-based entrepreneur from an employee of their HR Department gained viral attention for its exceptional reasons. Rishabh Singh, co-founder of EngineerHub, a platform for engineering students, posted a screenshot of the resignation on X. The email, titled "Resignation Letter," humorously and eloquently expresses the employee's frustrations.

“After two wonderful years of dedication and hard work, it seems my salary has remained as frozen as my hopes for an increment,” the employee said.

Expressing his disappointment, he mentioned a unique yet familiar reason for his departure. The employee disclosed that he had wished to pre-order the iQOO 13 smartphone, which is available for Rs 51,999, but his current salary did not allow him to afford it. With a touch of humor, he emphasized his predicament.

“I’m worried how will my career move fast, if I don’t have enough salary to buy the fastest phone in India?”

The employee's email concludes with the announcement of their final day of work on December 4, 2024, expressing gratitude for the opportunities provided by the company. They finish by assuring a seamless transition to their successor.

One of the finest reason for Resignation 😃 pic.twitter.com/0Gwtpcxxje — Rishabh Singh (@merishabh_singh) January 7, 2025

The iQOO 13 stands out among the latest flagship phones on the market, particularly due to its impressive price-to-performance ratio. In India, this phone is available in the sub-Rs 60,000 price range, with the base model featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage priced at Rs 54,999. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the same processor expected to be featured in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series.

Annual salary hikes

As per news reports, India's largest IT services firms will postpone their annual salary hikes for the current financial year (FY25) due to the continued uncertainty in the global demand environment. This delay is a result of weak discretionary spending, delayed client budgets, and other macroeconomic challenges impacting the sector.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, Infosys has rescheduled its annual salary increments to the fourth quarter of the current financial year (Q4FY25). The last time the company implemented pay hikes was in November 2023. The postponement of wage hikes, which are usually carried out earlier in the year, reflects the broader difficulties faced by the IT services industry in meeting global demand, especially for discretionary services.

With the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties, IT companies are facing challenges such as subdued discretionary spending, delayed client budgets, and increasing cost pressures.

On October 17, Infosys CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka announced that the company will be implementing salary hikes in a staggered manner, with some taking effect in January and the remainder in April.

Similarly, industry giants HCLTech and LTIMindtree have decided to postpone salary increases in order to maintain profitability and control costs. LTIMindtree disclosed that it will be introducing annual salary increments in the October-December quarter (Q3) of FY25, as stated by CEO and MD Debashis Chatterjee in July.

Moreover, LTIMindtree had previously pushed back its wage hike schedule in FY24 from April to August. Employees saw modest increases of 1-2%, while some did not receive any increments at all, leading to backlash on various online platforms.