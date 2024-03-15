Deadline for Paytm FASTag ends today: Here's how to close it and switch to another bank instantly

National Highways Authority of India or NHAI has recommended that Paytm FASTag users obtain a new FASTag from a different bank before March 15, 2024, to ensure smooth travel and prevent any inconvenience at toll plazas. This proactive measure will help avoid penalties or dual fee charges while traversing National Highways.

Related Articles

Following the directives set by the Reserve Bank of India concerning limitations on Paytm Payments Bank, Paytm FASTag users cannot replenish or add to their balance after March 15, 2024. Nonetheless, they can utilise their existing balance for toll payments beyond the specified date.

You need to log into the FASTag Paytm portal using your User ID or Wallet ID and password. Paytm users are required to cancel their current FASTag. To initiate this, they should access their Paytm app and navigate to the Wallet section. Within the Wallet section, select FASTag, then proceed to Manage FASTag, and finally opt to close FASTag. After completing this process, the security deposit for FASTag, typically Rs 250, will be transferred to the regular wallet within 7-8 working days. This amount remains available for payments. Although additional funds cannot be added to the wallet, the existing balance can be utilised for payments until the wallet balance reaches zero. This ensures that users do not lose their money.

Moreover, service requests can be accessed. Customer contact details are available on the official Paytm website or within the FASTag segment of the app. Furnish essential information such as your FASTag number, registered mobile number, and any additional details they may need for verification purposes.

Navigate accordingly to access the Service Request section on the portal. You can initiate a closure request from the 24*7 help section of your Paytm app by choosing the 'FASTag' category.

For deactivation requests, explicitly express your desire to deactivate your FASTag. Adhere to the instructions provided by the customer support representative. They might require supplementary details or provide guidance throughout the procedure.

Start the process of creating a service request. Make sure to note down the complaint or reference number provided by customer support for future reference. If you don't receive confirmation of deactivation within the designated timeframe, follow up with Paytm.

Under the service request options, select "Closure Request" as the request type to close either the RFID Tag or the Wallet linked to your account.

After closing your Paytm FASTag, you can proceed to apply for a new one, offered by most banks. The new FASTag will be dispatched to your address within 7 working days. Additionally, if you're on the move and unable to apply for FASTag online through your banking app, you can seek assistance from vendors usually located near toll plazas. They can provide you with a FASTag and activate it instantly, helping you avoid paying double charges.