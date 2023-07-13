Dearness Allowance: Govt announces DA for these central government employees. Check the details here

The central government has amended the dearness allowance (DA) rates for board-level executives and supervisors in central public sector Enterprises (CPSEs). The government pays DA to employees and pensioners to adjust the cost of inflation. Thus, the DA is increased from time to time to adjust employees’ cost of living.

According to the Department of Public Enterprises notification, the rates of DA payable to the executives of CPSEs holding board level posts, below board level posts and non-unionised supervisors following the IDA pattern of 1992 pay scales are to be modified as follows:

The amended rates are effective from July 1, 2023. For a basic pay of up to Rs 3,500 per month, the DA rate will be 701.9% of pay, subject to a minimum of Rs 15,428. For basic pay above Rs 3,500 and Rs 6,500 per month, the DA rate will be 526.4% of pay, subject to a minimum of Rs 24,567. For a basic pay above Rs 6,500 and up to Rs 9,500, the DA rate will be 421.1% of pay, subject to a minimum of Rs 34,216. For a basic pay above Rs 9,500, the DA rate will be 351.0% of pay, subject to a minimum of Rs 40,005.

The payment on account of dearness allowance involving fractions of 50 paise and above may be rounded off to the next higher rupee, and the fractions of less than 50 paise may be ignored. Further, the quantum of IDA payable from July 1, 2O23, at the old system of neutralisation at Rs 2 per point shift for an increase of 96 points may be Rs 192 and at AICPI 8813, DA payable may be Rs. 16215.75 to the executives holding Board level post, below Board level post and non-unionised supervisors following IDA pattern in the CPSEs of 1987 pay scales, as per the notification.

All administrative Ministries/Departments of the Government of India are asked to bring the following to the notice of the CPSEs under their administrative control for necessary action at their end, as per the notification.