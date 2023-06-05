EPFO asks officials to stick to timeline on joint option applications

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has asked its officials to ensure the scrutiny of applications for validation of joint option for the proposed higher pension plan within the specified timeline. EPFO said that all information would be vetted and approved by the employer and would be examined for completeness for provided records. If the records and wage details submitted by the employer match the field office details, the dues will be calculated, and a demand letter must be issued to the employer within the timeline.

Vaibhav Bhardwaj, Partner, INDUSLAW, said, "The circular dated June 02, 2023 issued by the EPFO stipulates expeditious scrutiny of applications for validation of joint options/joint options. It further requires the demand letter/communication to employers for providing additional proof or for correcting errors to be issued within 20 days of the application for validation of joint option/joint option being filed. This is certainly a welcome step as it would ensure a greater degree of efficiency in the application process."

Further, the EPFO has told field officers to validate the joint option application within 20 days of its receipt without any delay. An EPFO circular issued on April 23 stated that the field office would examine applications and joint options for higher pension.

According to the circular dated June 2, the EPFO directed said if applications are not approved by the employer, or complete information is not provided in the applications but approved by the employer, an opportunity will be given to the employer under intimation to the employee/pensioner for providing any additional proof or evidence or correction of any mistake/errors (including those made by the employees/pensioners). “Therefore, the expeditious disposal of the applications for validation of joint options from pensioners or members being submitted by employers and forwarded to field offices in the same time as it exists for other claims becomes of utmost importance,” said the EPFO circular.

However, the EPFO also observed during the regular review that demand letters or communications to the employer have not been promptly issued for cases that were scrutinised. Thus, the EPFO directed all zonal offices to monitor and ensure the scrutiny of applications within the timeline so that demand letter to employer/communication letter to employer for providing any additional proof or evidence or correct any mistakes/ errors is issued without delay.