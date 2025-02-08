EPFO news: UAN activation deadline for ELI scheme is now Feb 15; how to update your details

The deadline for activating the Universal Account Number (UAN) and linking bank accounts with Aadhaar has been extended by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to February 15, 2025. This extension allows employees to comply with the mandatory requirements for accessing benefits under EPFO’s Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme. The Ministry of Labour and Employment announced this extension in a circular dated February 2, 2025.

“Please refer to the circulars mentioned under references. In this connection, the competent authority has granted an extension of the timeline for UAN activation and Aadhaar seeding in bank accounts till 15th February 2025,” the Ministry of Labour and Employment's EPFO circular stated.

UAN and Aadhaar seeding

The Universal Activation Number (UAN) is a crucial 12-digit identifier used for effectively managing provident fund accounts. It serves as a centralised tool for tracking funds, facilitating access to them, and streamlining financial transactions for employees.

Once an employee's UAN is activated, they gain convenient access to a wide range of online services provided by EPFO. These services include the management of their provident fund (PF) accounts, viewing and downloading PF passbooks, submitting online claims for withdrawals, advances, or transfers, updating personal information, and monitoring claims in real time.

ELI scheme

The Employment Linked-Incentive (ELI) Scheme encourages the creation of formal-sector employment opportunities and facilitates the transfer of benefits directly to employees' Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.

During the Union Budget 2024, FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced the introduction of three types of ELI schemes (A, B, and C). According to a recent notification from the Ministry of Labour and Employment, eligible employees must activate their UAN and link their Aadhaar by November 30, 2024, to receive benefits under the ELI scheme.

The EPFO has stressed the importance of linking the beneficiary's bank account number with their Aadhaar card to facilitate the smooth disbursement of benefits through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes. This ensures that benefits are directly credited to the beneficiary's account.

How to activate your UAN online

EPFO members are required to activate their UAN and link their bank accounts with Aad before February 15, 2025 to prevent any potential delays in EPF withdrawals and ELI Scheme benefits.

To activate your UAN online quickly, follow these steps:

Go to the EPFO Member Sewa portal.

Click on ‘Activate UAN’ under ‘Important Links.’

Provide your UAN, Aad number, date of birth, and Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Accept Aad OTP verification and request an authorization PIN.

Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Your UAN activation will be finalized once verification is complete.

By completing these steps on time, EPFO members can avoid any disruptions in accessing their benefits.