News
personal finance
news
Lost your UAN? Here's how you can recover it in simple steps

The UAN not only plays a vital role in managing one's PF but is also linked to the ability to update account details.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 29, 2025 1:41 PM IST
Lost your UAN? Here's how you can recover it in simple stepsThe Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced a straightforward process to retrieve a forgotten UAN, ensuring seamless access to essential financial services.
SUMMARY
  • UAN is a 12-digit key for managing Provident Fund accounts
  • EPFO provides an easy online method to recover forgotten UANs
  • Users must verify identity via OTP to access their UAN details

The Universal Account Number (UAN), a pivotal 12-digit identifier for managing Provident Fund (PF) accounts, is indispensable for individuals looking to check their PF balance or withdraw funds. Losing or forgetting this number can pose significant challenges. However, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced a straightforward process to retrieve a forgotten UAN, ensuring seamless access to essential financial services. "If you've forgotten your UAN, don’t worry — it's easy to retrieve it. Just follow a few simple steps to find out your UAN. Scan the QR code to learn more," the EPFO advised on its social media platform.

To recover a lost UAN, individuals need to visit the official EPFO UAN portal. Once there, users should navigate to the 'Services' section, select 'For Employees', and proceed to 'Member UAN/Online Services'. This section prompts individuals to input basic information, such as their name, date of birth, and either Aadhaar, PAN, or Member ID.

A mobile number verification via a One Time Password (OTP) is required to proceed. After successful verification, users can select 'Know Your UAN' and then 'Show Your UAN' to reveal their UAN on the screen. This retrieval process underscores the importance of keeping the UAN secure, as it facilitates access to one's PF, a crucial component of retirement or emergency savings.

The UAN not only plays a vital role in managing one's PF but is also linked to the ability to update account details. Given the UAN's significance, safeguarding it is highly recommended. The EPFO's initiative comes as a relief to many, offering a simple yet comprehensive solution to a potentially problematic scenario. This development aligns with the broader goal of enhancing user accessibility to financial management tools, ensuring that even if the UAN is misplaced or forgotten, users can regain access promptly through the EPFO's portal.

Published on: May 29, 2025 1:38 PM IST
