Here is how to link your SBI RuPay credit card to UPI in 5 simple steps

Mobile payment technology has been evolving rapidly, especially in India. One such significant development is the Unified Payment Interface (UPI), a system that integrates multiple banking platforms into a single mobile application, making transactions fast, secure, and convenient.

Further, the strategic union of SBI cards and NPCI will augment the digital payments landscape and make digital payments more accessible, providing a seamless and enhanced payment experience to users.

Now, customers of SBI credit card will have the ability to perform UPI transactions using their credit cards provided on the RuPay platform. The execution of this functionality can be easily reached by enrolling the credit card with third-party UPI applications.

This article outlines a step-by-step guide on how to link your SBI RuPay credit card to the UPI platform.

Step 1: Download UPI enabled app

Download a UPI-enabled application from your mobile app store. Numerous apps including BHIM UPI, Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe among others, support the UPI platform.

Step 2: Create UPI Profile

After successfully installing the app, open it and set up your UPI profile by providing details such as name, virtual payment address (VPA), and password.

Step 3: Link SBI RuPay Credit Card

Go to ‘My Account’ or 'Bank Account' section in the app. Here, you can add/link your bank account. Select ‘State Bank of India’ from the drop-down menu.

Step 4: Credit Card Details

You will be required to fill in the last 6-digit of credit card details such as name, card number, expiry date, and CVV.

Step 5: Verification

After you provide your card details, the app will verify the card with the bank.

Step 6: Activation

Once verified, you will receive an OTP (One-Time Password) on your registered mobile number. Enter this OTP to complete the linking process.

Subsequently, you will be able to make payments and transactions with your SBI RuPay credit card through the UPI platform. Just remember to set a UPI-PIN for the card to execute transactions securely.

By linking the SBI RuPay credit card to UPI, cardholders can enjoy the convenience of swift, easy, and secure transactions at any time and from anywhere. This is a significant step forward in fostering financial inclusion and promoting a digital economy in India.