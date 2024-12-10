LIC Golden Jubilee Scholarship Scheme: Rs 40k available under these schemes; check details, application process

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has introduced the Golden Jubilee Scholarship Scheme 2024 to assist students from underprivileged backgrounds in pursuing higher education and securing employment opportunities. The deadline for submitting applications is December 22, 2024.

Eligible candidates include students enrolled in government or private universities, as well as those pursuing technical and vocational courses at industrial training institutes and industrial training centres affiliated with the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT). Additionally, integrated courses following completion of 12th grade are also covered under this LIC Golden Jubilee Scholarship Scheme 2024.

The LIC Golden Jubilee Scholarship Scheme will come in two forms: General Scholarship and Special Scholarship for Girl Child.

General Scholarship

Medicine Scholarships

Selected students pursuing higher education in the field of medicine (MBBS, BAMS, BHMS, BDS) will receive a scholarship of Rs 40,000 per year. This amount will be divided into two instalments of Rs 20,000 each annually throughout the course, contingent upon meeting eligibility criteria.

Engineering Scholarships

Students pursuing higher education in the field of engineering (BE, BTECH, BArch) will be awarded a scholarship of Rs 30,000 per year. This amount will be disbursed in two instalments of Rs 15,000 each annually, subject to eligibility requirements.

Higher education

An annual scholarship of Rs 20,000 will be granted to eligible students enrolled in higher education programs such as graduation, integrated courses, diplomas, vocational courses, or other equivalent courses at government-recognized colleges or institutes, as well as courses at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). The scholarship will be disbursed in two installments of Rs 10,000 each per year throughout the duration of the course, pending qualification requirements being met.

Eligibility Requirements for General Scholarship

Academic Qualifications: To qualify for the general scholarship, applicants must have achieved a minimum of 60% marks in their 10th and 12th standard exams, vocational courses, or diplomas during the academic years 2021-22, 2022-23, or 2023-24.

Family Income: Applicants must come from families with an annual income not exceeding Rs 250,000.

Course of Study: Candidates applying for the scholarship should be committed to pursuing higher education in fields such as medicine, engineering, graduation, integrated courses, diploma courses, or vocational courses.

Institution Type: Eligible candidates must be enrolled in a government-recognized college, institute, or Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) courses.

Special Scholarship for Girl Child

An annual scholarship of Rs 15,000 will be granted to eligible female students following their completion of Class 10. This scholarship aims to support their pursuit of higher education in intermediate/10+2 pattern, vocational or diploma courses at government-recognized colleges or institutions, as well as courses at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) for a two-year period. The scholarship amount will be disbursed in two instalments of Rs 7,500 each per year throughout the duration of the course, contingent upon meeting the necessary criteria for eligibility.

This scholarship is exclusively available to female candidates who are pursuing higher studies in intermediate, vocational, or diploma courses after completing 10th standard.

Eligibility Criteria: Applicants must have achieved a minimum of 60 per cent in their Class-10 exams.

The family income should not exceed Rs 250,000 per annum. In cases where the candidate is the sole earner (widow, single mother, unmarried), the family income limit can be extended to Rs 400,000 per annum.

Institution Requirements: The candidate must be enrolled in government-recognized colleges, institutes, or ITI courses for a duration of 2 years.

Exclusions: Please note that this scholarship is not applicable for post-graduate students.

Application process

To apply for the GJF Scholarship Scheme 2022-23, interested candidates must submit their applications online via the link available on the www.licindia.in homepage.

Upon successful submission, candidates can expect to receive an acknowledgment email at the provided email address. Any subsequent communication will be conducted by the divisional office specified in the acknowledgment email.

It is advisable for candidates to ensure the accuracy of their email address and contact number for any future correspondence that may be necessary.

For additional information, candidates are encouraged to consult the document titled 'Instructions to Candidates for Online Submission of Application for GJF Scholarship Scheme 2022-23’.