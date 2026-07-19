'Money fights are the biggest breakup predictors': CA says hidden debts can wreck relationships

Love may bring two people together, but money often determines whether the relationship lasts. From undisclosed loans to conflicting spending habits, financial disagreements can quietly erode trust long before romance fades.

Chartered Accountant Nitin Kaushik says these issues are among the strongest predictors of relationship breakdown — and the solution starts with honest conversations before couples begin building a life together.

Advertisement

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kaushik argued that while love forms the foundation of a relationship, financial compatibility often decides its long-term success. He cited research showing that financial conflict consistently ranks among the leading causes of relationship breakdowns.

"Financial incompatibility will destroy a relationship faster than a lack of romance ever will," Kaushik wrote, adding that many heated arguments in marriages can be traced back to hidden liabilities rather than everyday disagreements.

Be transparent about debt

According to Kaushik, couples should openly discuss outstanding credit card dues, personal loans and family financial commitments before taking the next step in a relationship.

"Entering a partnership without an absolute, clear audit of outstanding credit cards, personal loans, or family commitments is setting a trap for your future self," he wrote.

Advertisement

Kaushik stressed that there is no universal formula for handling household finances. Whether couples prefer joint accounts, separate finances or a hybrid arrangement, the approach should be discussed and agreed upon before shared expenses begin.

Marriage changes financial risk

He also noted that marriage instantly changes a person's financial risk profile. If one partner loses a job or faces a medical emergency, the financial burden is often shared.

To prepare for such situations, Kaushik advised couples to review health insurance, term insurance and disability coverage from the outset.

Align long-term goals

According to Kaushik, major life goals such as buying a home, planning for children or saving for retirement require both partners to have similar financial priorities.

Advertisement

"You cannot build a runway for a home down payment or plan for child expenditures if one partner operates on a consumerist timeline while the other builds a long-term retirement corpus," he wrote.

Build an emergency cushion

Kaushik also recommended maintaining a joint emergency fund that can cover at least six months of essential living expenses. Such a reserve, he said, helps prevent financial setbacks from escalating into relationship conflicts.

He concluded by saying that the real issue is rarely money itself.

"The friction isn't actually about the currency itself; it is about mismatched values and hidden assumptions. Transparency doesn't kill the romance — it provides the structural floor that allows the relationship to actually endure," he wrote.