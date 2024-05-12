Mother's Day 2024: Gift these 4 unique options to your mother for her financial stability

Mother's Day is a chance to celebrate the amazing women who raised us. It's a day to shower them with love and appreciation for their endless sacrifices and unwavering support. It presents a unique opportunity to think beyond traditional gifts and consider options beyond mere material pleasure, which provide lasting value and financial stability: a monetary investment. These financial instruments provide immediate joy and long-term benefits.

FDs, Stocks, Mutual Funds

“As a seasoned professional in financial markets, I understand the importance of choosing gifts that offer both sentimental and economic value. Fixed deposits offer a safe and steady return, while mutual funds allow for diversification and the potential for significant growth depending on market conditions. Investing in the stock market can also be rewarding, offering the excitement of equity ownership in promising companies," said Ravi Singh, SVP - Retail Research, Religare Broking Ltd

Gold

A small allocation towards gold as a precious metal can hedge against inflation and economic volatility, preserving wealth over time. These financial gifts are not just transactions but meaningful investments into your mother's future financial security and prosperity. Singh said by choosing such a thoughtful and impactful gift, you are showing your love and empowering her with economic independence and stability.

Business venture

An unique and empowering gift for this Mother's Day could be gifting her a business venture, advised Ashish Agarwal, Director of Acube Ventures. "Opt for an investment that resonates with her passions or long-held interests, transforming a thoughtful gesture into a source of personal and financial growth. Whether it's a boutique, café, or creative startup, this venture offers more than just a present — it opens doors to new possibilities," said Agarwal.

Real Estate

Highlighting the compelling point about the dual benefits of gifting property and investing in Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). Gifting property serves as a meaningful gesture of gratitude and can be a savvy investment move, Aman Gupta, Director of RPS Group, said.

REITs offer a convenient way to gain exposure to real estate without the hassle of direct property ownership. By investing in REITs, individuals can enjoy potential rental income and capital appreciation from various properties, including commercial buildings, residential complexes, and healthcare facilities. This diversification can mitigate risk and also provide a stable return over time.