PAN 2.0: You can get a reprint of your PAN card with QR code by paying this amount; check details

PAN 2.0 upgrade: The Income Tax Department is planning several upgrades to the 10-digit alphanumeric Permanent Account Number (PAN). The enhancements will include improving the QR code feature for both new and existing cards, introducing a fully online application process, and consolidating all current identification numbers under PAN as the universal identifier for businesses.

Last week, the PAN 2.0 Project was given the green light by the Union Cabinet with the goal of establishing PAN as the primary repository of accurate data and ensuring consistency. As PAN is already integrated with Aadhaar, it is poised to serve as a robust tool for identification and information for government authorities.

Existing PAN cards will continue to be valid under PAN 2.0, as per the FAQs issued by the Union Finance Ministry. As per PAN 2.0 guidelines, Indian PAN cardholders have the option to request a reprint of their PAN card by remitting a fee of Rs 50.

Reprinting your PAN card

The reissued PAN card, equipped with a QR code, will be dispatched to the taxpayer's designated email address. The request for PAN card reprint can be made subsequent to rectifications and modifications to the PAN details in the income tax records, if necessary. Following the update of details, the revised PAN card containing a QR code will be sent to the taxpayer's registered email address. The service for rectification and updating of PAN details is free of charge.

It is essential to be aware of the issuing agency of your current PAN card before initiating the PAN card reprint process. The income tax department has authorized two agencies, namely Protean (formerly known as NSDL e-governance) and UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services Ltd (UTIITSL), to issue, update, and provide PAN-related services. To determine the correct agency to contact for a PAN card reprint with a QR code, please refer to the back of your PAN card.

Steps to reprint your PAN card

To reprint your PAN card, follow these steps:

Visit NSDL's PAN Reprint webpage

Fill in the required details like PAN, Aadhaar card number (for individuals only), and date of birth

Select the necessary tick boxes and click on 'Submit'

Review the updated details on the new page, keeping in mind that some information may be masked

Choose where to receive the one-time password (OTP) - via mobile number, email ID, or both

Tick the box for dispatching the PAN card to the communication address on record with the income tax department

Click on 'Generate OTP' to proceed. The OTP will remain valid for 10 minutes. Enter the OTP and click on validate.

Once the OTP is successfully validated, you will be directed to the payment mode. Payment of Rs 50 is required for applying for a PAN card reprint with a QR code. Select the tick box indicating 'I agree to terms of service' and click on submit.

A new webpage will open where you can proceed to make the payment of Rs 50. Upon successful payment, an acknowledgement receipt will be generated. Remember to save this receipt as it will enable you to download the e-PAN from the NSDL website after 24 hours.

Your PAN card will be reprinted and dispatched to the registered address. Expect to receive your new PAN card within 15-20 days.

To initiate a reprint application for PAN cardholders whose details are managed by UTIITSL, please follow these steps:

Visit UTIITSL's Official Website: Go to the official reprint portal of UTIITSL.

Select Reprint Option: Choose the "Reprint PAN card" option.

Enter Required Details: Provide necessary information such as PAN, date of birth, and captcha code, then click on the "Submit" button.

Complete Payment Process: Proceed with payment and make sure to save the acknowledgment receipt, following a process similar to that of Protean.

The PAN reprint process and delivery timeframe via UTIITSL are same as Protean.