Paytm enables UPI payments for NRIs with international mobile numbers

Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) can now use Paytm UPI in India with their international mobile numbers, thanks to a new feature rolled out by fintech giant Paytm. This development eliminates the need for a local Indian SIM card, offering seamless transactions via NRE or NRO accounts.

The service, currently in beta, is available for NRIs in 12 countries including the US, UK, UAE, Canada, Australia, Singapore, and more. Users can now send money, pay merchants, and scan UPI QR codes just like domestic users—without incurring forex conversion or gateway charges.

“This keeps Indians connected to India’s growing mobile payments ecosystem, no matter where they live,” a Paytm spokesperson said.

The feature-rich update also brings tools like downloadable UPI statements, spend analysis, account balance checks, and even AI-generated rap summaries of recent spending through Paytm Playback.

To start, NRIs need to download the Paytm app, log in with their international number, verify via SMS, and link their bank account. This move reinforces Paytm’s push for financial inclusion and its vision of serving Indians across the globe.