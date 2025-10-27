Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
personal finance
news
Paytm enables UPI payments for NRIs with international mobile numbers

Paytm enables UPI payments for NRIs with international mobile numbers

The service, currently in beta, is available for NRIs in 12 countries including the US, UK, UAE, Canada, Australia, Singapore, and more. Users can now send money, pay merchants, and scan UPI QR codes just like domestic users—without incurring forex conversion or gateway charges.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 27, 2025 2:41 PM IST
Paytm enables UPI payments for NRIs with international mobile numbersTo start, NRIs need to download the Paytm app, log in with their international number, verify via SMS, and link their bank account.

Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) can now use Paytm UPI in India with their international mobile numbers, thanks to a new feature rolled out by fintech giant Paytm. This development eliminates the need for a local Indian SIM card, offering seamless transactions via NRE or NRO accounts.

The service, currently in beta, is available for NRIs in 12 countries including the US, UK, UAE, Canada, Australia, Singapore, and more. Users can now send money, pay merchants, and scan UPI QR codes just like domestic users—without incurring forex conversion or gateway charges.

Advertisement

“This keeps Indians connected to India’s growing mobile payments ecosystem, no matter where they live,” a Paytm spokesperson said.

The feature-rich update also brings tools like downloadable UPI statements, spend analysis, account balance checks, and even AI-generated rap summaries of recent spending through Paytm Playback.

To start, NRIs need to download the Paytm app, log in with their international number, verify via SMS, and link their bank account. This move reinforces Paytm’s push for financial inclusion and its vision of serving Indians across the globe.

Published on: Oct 27, 2025 2:41 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today