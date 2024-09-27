PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 18th installment: Check release date, amount expected for eligible farmers

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) Yojana, launched by the NDA government in 2018, is a key strategic initiative to bolster the agriculture sector. This Centre-backed scheme, supported by the Centre, is tailored to provide crucial financial aid to all landholding farmer families throughout the country.

The primary objective of this financial boost is to cater to the agricultural and allied activity-related necessities, along with meeting domestic requirements of the farmers. Through the PM-KISAN initiative, eligible farmers are entitled to receive Rs 2,000 every four months, thus summing up to an annual amount of Rs 6,000.

The government has released 17 installments of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme so far. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, upon assuming office for the third term in June, announced the disbursement of the 17th installment of the PM Kisan scheme, providing approximately Rs 20,000 crore in benefits to 9.3 crore farmers. The government is scheduled to release the next installment in the month of October during the festive season. According to the PM Kisan website, PM Modi is expected to release the 18th Installment of PM KISAN scheme on Oct 5, 2024.

Online PM Kisan scheme status

To check your status as a beneficiary of the PM Kisan scheme online, please follow these steps:

Access the Official PM Kisan Website.

Navigate to the Beneficiary Status Page.

Click on the Beneficiary Status option.

Provide the necessary details such as Aadhaar Number or Account Number.

Click on the "Get Data" button.

Review your Beneficiary Status once it is displayed.

Verify the Payment Status of your benefits.

After submitting your information, the system will process your request and query the PM Kisan database. Subsequently, your status as a beneficiary will be presented on the screen.

KYC formalities

The electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) process is a mandatory requirement for farmers registered under the PM Kisan scheme. Prior to disbursing the funds, the government had requested all farmers to promptly complete their eKYC to ensure a seamless receipt of the 17th installment and forthcoming payments.

The aim is to facilitate the direct transfer of benefits from the PM Kisan scheme into the designated Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts of the rightful beneficiaries, thereby eliminating any intermediary involvement. Farmers have the option to complete an OTP-based eKYC through the PMKISAN Portal or visit the nearest Common Service Centre (CSC) for a biometric-based eKYC.

According to the website, "eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. OTP Based eKYC is available on PMKISAN Portal or nearest CSC centres may be contacted for Biometric based eKYC."

Modes of eKYC

The three modes of eKYC available to farmers enrolled in the PM-KISAN scheme are as follows:

OTP Based e-KYC: This mode is accessible on the PM-KISAN Portal and Mobile App. Farmers can complete their eKYC using a One Time Password.

Biometric based e-KYC: This mode is available at Common Service Centres (CSCs) and State Seva Kendra (SSKs). Farmers can undergo eKYC using their biometric information.

Face authentication-based e-KYC: This mode can be accessed through the PM KISAN Mobile app, a platform utilized by millions of farmers. Farmers can verify their identity through face authentication during the eKYC process.

Steps for OTP-Based e-KYC:

Visit the official PM-Kisan Yojana website at https://pmkisan.gov.in/.

Navigate to the Farmers Corner section and select the e-KYC option.

Input your Aadhaar number and registered mobile number.

A One Time Password (OTP) will be sent to your registered mobile number for verification.

Enter the OTP received to finalize the e-KYC process.

Biometric Authentication e-KYC:

Head to your nearest Common Service Center or State Seva Kendra.

Approach the CSC operator to initiate the PM-Kisan e-KYC process.

Provide your Aadhaar card and registered mobile number for verification purposes.

The CSC operator will conduct biometric authentication by scanning your fingerprint or iris.

Once the authentication is successful, your e-KYC will be successfully completed.