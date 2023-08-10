SBI Card allows RuPay credit cards on UPI

Credit card issuer SBI Card and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) have announced the linking of SBI credit cards on the RuPay platform with UPI.

From today, SBI Card customers will be able to make UPI transactions through their credit cards issued on RuPay. The functionality can be availed by registering the credit card with third-party UPI apps.

This will further enhance the avenues for customers using SBI Card on RuPay platform on UPI merchants, thus facilitating enhanced, convenient, and seamless payments experience.

RuPay is a multinational financial service payment network launched by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in 2012. Backed by NPCI, RuPay was launched with an objective of a less cash economy.

Cardholders can enroll their active primary cards on UPI and make payments to merchants (P2M transactions) using their credit cards. This facility is free for customers.

“With this functionality, the SBI Card customers will be able to use their SBI Card-issued RuPay credit cards on UPI platform. Today, UPI has become a massive digital platform enabling millions of transactions every day. This should give our customers greater flexibility and mobility along with hassle-free usage. With this, the industry is going to witness a significant increase in credit card usage,” said Rama Mohan Rao Amara, MD&CEO, SBI Card.

“The addition of SBI RuPay Credit Cards on UPI rails is a big milestone in the growth trajectory of digital payments in India. This partnership will enable seamless UPI payments for SBI RuPay credit cardholders, providing them digitally enabled credit card lifecycle experience. With the rising demand for credit cards in the country, it becomes imperative to continuously build innovative payment solutions such as linking RuPay Credit Cards with UPI, that are convenient, swift, and secure,” said Dilip Asbe, MD & CEO, NPCI.

In May this year, Paytm parent One 97 Communications said it will partner with SBI Card to launch a cobranded Paytm SBI Card on the RuPay network.

“With RuPay credit cards working on UPI QR codes, transactions through mobile phones will get a further boost,” said Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Paytm’s founder and chief executive.

Proud to launch our Paytm SBI RuPay

Credit Card today.

You can call it the UPI credit card of India 😎🚀 pic.twitter.com/hudZm64EW0 — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) May 18, 2023

Here's how you can link your SBI RuPay credit card on the UPI platform

Download the preferred UPI Third Party Application from the Play /App Store.

Verify your Mobile Number on the UPI App and complete registration.

Post successful registration, select the option “Add Credit Card/ Link Credit Card”.

Select “SBI Credit Card” from the list of Credit Card issuers.

Select your SBI RuPay Credit Card to be linked.

Enter the last 6 digits of your credit card and expiry date when prompted.

Proceed to set your 6-digit UPI PIN.

How to use the cards

To make Point of Sale (PoS) payments with UPI on your Credit Card:

Scan merchant UPI QR Code on your preferred UPI-enabled third-party app.

Enter the amount to be paid.

From the dropdown, select your SBI RuPay Credit Card linked with UPI.

Enter 6-digit UPI PIN to authorise transaction.

To make payment to an e-Commerce merchant using UPI on your Credit Card:

Select the UPI-enabled app linked with your Credit Card as payment mode at merchant

website/app.

Log in to the UPI-enabled app and select registered SBI RuPay Credit Card from the list of

available accounts.

Confirm the payment using your 6-digit UPI Pin.

Payment confirmation will be displayed.

Once the payment is done, you will be redirected to the merchant page.

