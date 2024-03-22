SBI net banking, mobile app, YONO will be down on March 23

The State Bank of India has issued a notification that some of its digital ops, such net banking, mobile app, YONO, will not be available on March 23. The banks wrote on its website that services of Internet Banking, Yono Lite, Yono Business Web & Mobile App, YONO and UPI won't be available for a few hours due to to scheduled activity.

The services will not be available between 01:10 Hrs IST and 02:10 Hrs IST on March 23, 2024.

During this period, services of UPI Lite and ATM will be available.

According to the SBI website, “Due to scheduled activity, the services of Internet Banking, Yono Lite, Yono Business Web & Mobile App, YONO and UPI will not be available between 01:10 Hrs IST and 02:10 Hrs IST on 23rd March 2024. During this period, services of UPI Lite and ATM will be available.”

In its Q3 results, SBI said it has network of 22,400+ branches and 65,000+ ATMs / ADWMs in India with 81,000+ BC outlets. The number of customers using internet banking and mobile banking stand at 125 million and 133 million respectively.

It said that the bank has witnessed 59% of new savings accounts being opened through the integrated digital and lifestyle platform YONO in Q3FY24. YONO, which has more than 7.05 crore registered users, witnessed 33.1 lakh new YONO registrations in Q3 FY24. In terms of digital lending, the bank disbursed pre-approved personal loans worth Rs. 8, 428 crores through YONO in the same period, SBI had said.