scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Personal Finance
News
SBI net banking, mobile app, YONO will be down on March 23

Feedback

SBI net banking, mobile app, YONO will be down on March 23

State Bank of India (SBI) notifies that its digital operations, including net banking and mobile apps, will be temporarily unavailable on March 23, 2024, due to scheduled activities. Services such as UPI Lite and ATM operations will continue undisturbed during this hour-long digital downtime.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
SBI Announces Temporary Suspension of Digital Banking Services including Net Banking and YONO on March 23, 2024 - ATM and UPI Lite to Remain Active SBI Announces Temporary Suspension of Digital Banking Services including Net Banking and YONO on March 23, 2024 - ATM and UPI Lite to Remain Active

The State Bank of India has issued a notification that some of its digital ops, such net banking, mobile app, YONO, will not be available on March 23. The banks wrote on its website that services of Internet Banking, Yono Lite, Yono Business Web & Mobile App, YONO and UPI won't be available for a few hours due to to scheduled activity.

The services will not be available between 01:10 Hrs IST and 02:10 Hrs IST on March 23, 2024.

During this period, services of UPI Lite and ATM will be available.

According to the SBI website, “Due to scheduled activity, the services of Internet Banking, Yono Lite, Yono Business Web & Mobile App, YONO and UPI will not be available between 01:10 Hrs IST and 02:10 Hrs IST on 23rd March 2024. During this period, services of UPI Lite and ATM will be available.”

In its Q3 results, SBI said it has network of 22,400+ branches and 65,000+ ATMs / ADWMs in India with 81,000+ BC outlets. The number of customers using internet banking and mobile banking stand at 125 million and 133 million respectively.

It said that the bank has witnessed 59% of new savings accounts being opened through the integrated digital and lifestyle platform YONO in Q3FY24. YONO, which has more than 7.05 crore registered users, witnessed 33.1 lakh new YONO registrations in Q3 FY24. In terms of digital lending, the bank disbursed pre-approved personal loans worth Rs. 8, 428 crores through YONO in the same period, SBI had said.

Published on: Mar 22, 2024, 4:32 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement