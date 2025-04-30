Business Today
'100% returns on Bengaluru real estate in 2 years': What a Reddit post got right, and what it missed

Claiming he can consistently identify opportunities offering 10% CAGR, the user described how some builders are offering flats under a staggered payment plan — pay just 10–20% now, and the rest after 1.5–2 years, when construction completes.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 30, 2025 10:11 AM IST
'100% returns on Bengaluru real estate in 2 years': What a Reddit post got right, and what it missed In reality, once you account for taxes, hidden charges, financing friction, project delays, market volatility, and liquidity risks, your net profit may shrink to 20–30%, or worse, disappear entirely if the market sours.

A Reddit user recently posted a compelling investment scenario that’s caught the attention of property enthusiasts and aspiring flippers in Bengaluru. Claiming he can consistently identify opportunities offering 10% CAGR, the user described how some builders are offering flats under a staggered payment plan — pay just 10–20% now, and the rest after 1.5–2 years, when construction completes.

Here’s the logic laid out: 

If the property is priced at ₹100 today, they pay ₹20 now and ₹80 later. Assuming a 10% annual appreciation, the property is worth ₹121 after 2 years. Sell it at that point, pay the builder the pending ₹80, and walk away with ₹41. That’s more than double the initial investment — over 100% returns in 2 years. They acknowledged that taxes and fees would eat into some profit but still saw 50% returns as achievable.

The math isn’t wrong — but it misses several real-world variables that can dramatically cut those headline profits.

1. Hidden & Statutory Costs

  • Stamp Duty & Registration: These range from 5–8% of the agreement value, payable at registration or possession. On a ₹100 property, that’s ₹5–8 right there.
  • GST: Applicable at 5% for under-construction properties (1% for affordable housing). That’s ₹5 more.
  • Preferential Location Charges (PLC), Parking, Clubhouse Fees, Maintenance Deposits: Can add 2–5% more.
  • Brokerage Fees: If using an agent for resale, expect 1–2% of the selling price.

Together, these increase your effective cost base from ₹20 to ₹30 or more, even before construction ends.

2. Project Delay Risk
Bengaluru’s real estate market is riddled with delayed projects. Even reputed builders miss deadlines. If your project completes in 3 years instead of 2, not only is your capital locked longer, your expected 10% CAGR becomes less meaningful. Meanwhile, you may continue paying rent elsewhere or pre-EMIs if financing the rest.

3. Appreciation Isn’t Guaranteed
The 10% CAGR assumes a linear, upward trajectory. But markets can stagnate or dip. Overbuilt areas like Sarjapur, Whitefield, or Devanahalli are susceptible to oversupply. If the property appreciates only 4–5% a year, you’ll barely beat inflation — and may lose after accounting for costs.

4. Liquidity & Exit Risk
Even if the property appreciates, there’s no guarantee of finding a buyer at ₹121. You may need to wait months, offer a discount, or pay brokers to close the deal. That delays your profit realisation and increases exit costs.

5. Financing and Opportunity Cost
You may plan to pay the final 80% through a home loan. This brings in:

Loan processing charges

  • High interest rates (especially if floating)
  • Pre-EMIs in case of delayed handover
  • EMIs even before possession, in some schemes

Meanwhile, the ₹20 you invested upfront could have generated returns elsewhere — mutual funds, stocks, even fixed deposits.

6. Legal and Builder Risk
Builders facing financial trouble, land disputes, or NCLT proceedings can derail your investment. Always verify:

RERA Registration

  • Litigation history
  • Past delivery timelines
  • Construction-linked payment vs subvention risk
  • RERA offers protection, but recovery is often slow and painful.

7. Taxation on Gains
If you sell within 24 months, short-term capital gains tax applies (as per your income tax slab).

After 2 years, long-term capital gains tax at 20% with indexation is levied. This tax significantly reduces your net profit.

8. Sale Transaction Costs
Apart from brokerage, consider:

  • Legal fees for sale documentation
  • Discounting pressure if you’re selling in a slow market
  • TDS deduction if the transaction crosses ₹50 lakh

This leverage-based return calculation is valid — but only on paper and only in a perfect scenario. In reality, once you account for taxes, hidden charges, financing friction, project delays, market volatility, and liquidity risks, your net profit may shrink to 20–30%, or worse, disappear entirely if the market sours.

If you’re still confident after modeling all risks, verifying the builder’s track record, and preparing a plan B for market slowdowns — this strategy can be lucrative.

Published on: Apr 30, 2025 10:11 AM IST
