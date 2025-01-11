A guide on how to select a home that remains relevant, valuable even after a decade

There are many pivotal milestones in many people's lives. Among these, owning a home stands out as a deeply cherished aspiration for nearly everyone. It represents not just a significant achievement but a defining moment in one's life, a testament to personal success and stability.

In today’s dynamic real estate landscape, discerning buyers must focus on finding a home that will retain its relevance, value, and desirability long after the first key turns in the lock. This guide aims to provide insights into making such a timeless investment.

The Indian real estate sector is experiencing unprecedented growth, projected to reach a market size of US$ 1 trillion by 2030, up from US$ 200 billion in 2021. By 2025, it will contribute 13% to the country's GDP. This expansive growth across residential, retail, hospitality, and commercial properties reflects India's evolving infrastructure needs. In FY23, residential property sales reached an astonishing Rs. 3.47 lakh crore (US$ 42 billion), marking a 48% year-on-year increase. Foreign investors have also recognised this potential, injecting around US$ 4 billion annually, with a 20% YOY increase in 2023.

These trends indicate a thriving real estate market with robust growth potential, making it an ideal time to invest. Whether you're a first-time buyer or looking to upgrade, this guide will help you navigate the complexities of selecting a property that serves as both a personal sanctuary and a wise investment for the future.

1. Location: The Cornerstone of Long-Term Value

The location of a property plays a crucial role in determining its appreciation and resale value. Prime locations typically experience consistent demand and better value retention. Q1 2024 witnessed robust sales activity in the Indian housing market. This represents a 2% increase compared to the previous quarter (Q4 2023) and an impressive 14% year-over-year growth across the top 7 cities. To make an informed choice, consider established or upcoming localities with a history of stability and growth, proximity to civic infrastructure like schools, hospitals, and shopping centers, and any planned future developments that could enhance property values.

2. Understanding Market Trends and Economic Factors

A thorough understanding of market trends and economic factors is essential for selecting a property with enduring value. Recent data from 2024 underscores significant growth in India's luxury real estate market, particularly in major metropolitan areas. Mumbai leads with an 11% year-on-year increase in prime residential prices, ranking third globally, while Bengaluru saw a 4.8% rise. Government initiatives like the Smart City Project, which aims to develop 100 smart cities, present substantial opportunities for homebuyers and real estate companies alike. These projects typically lead to improved infrastructure, enhanced amenities, and potentially higher property values in the long run.

3. Opt for Quality Construction and Renowned Builders

The longevity and future value of a home are intrinsically linked to the quality of its construction. It's crucial to pay attention to the builder’s reputation, the quality of materials used, attention to detail in finishings, and proper drainage and foundation work. While these factors might increase the initial cost, they can save you from expensive repairs and renovations down the line, ensuring your home stands the test of time.

4. Adaptable Floor Plans and Timeless Design

Choose homes that keep customisation in mind. Open floor plans and multipurpose rooms offer flexibility to accommodate a growing family, ageing parents, or a home-based business. This adaptability can save you from the hassle and cost of moving as your lifestyle changes. The Indian interior design market is projected to reach INR 30.5 billion by 2027, reflecting a demand for authentic, timeless designs. Homes that prioritize wellness, through natural light, air quality, and green spaces, are also highly sought after. Look for properties with unique design features that stand out and align with your personal style, and consider homes that incorporate wellness-focused elements, such as bioclimatic architecture and efficient structural systems.

5. Commitment to Maintenance and Upkeep

Proper maintenance is crucial for preserving a property's value over time. Research indicates that homes with regular maintenance and modern upgrades tend to have higher resale values . When selecting a property, review maintenance records, ensure it has been well-maintained, and consider its potential for future improvements.

Conclusion

Home is where love begins, hope thrives, and dreams take flight. It's the place where your heart finds rest, where every return feels like a warm embrace. A home is more than just bricks and mortar – it's your personal sanctuary, a reflection of your journey, and a canvas for your future.

When embarking on this exciting journey of homeownership, remember that you're not just buying a property; you're investing in your dreams, your family's future, and countless memories yet to be made. Choose a home that resonates with your spirit, one that can grow and adapt as you do. Trust your instincts, envision your future, and make a choice that your heart and mind agree on.



