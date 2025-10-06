Business Today
'Agri on paper, asphalt in reality': Real estate expert flags ₹8,000 crore tax loophole abuse

At the heart of the issue is the misuse of agricultural income exemptions — a legally tax-free category — by high net-worth individuals (HNIs) and farmhouse owners who often pass off lifestyle properties as farmland.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 6, 2025 7:26 AM IST
₹8,000 crore. That’s the size of “farm income” claimed last year by individuals who weren’t farming at all. Only 4% of those claims stood up to scrutiny — the rest were “agri on paper, asphalt in reality.”

Ishmeet Singh Raina, founder of real estate advisory Alchemy Landbase, sounded the alarm in a LinkedIn post, spotlighting the Income-Tax Department’s intensified crackdown on questionable agricultural income claims. 

As audits rise, so do the tools — from satellite imagery and soil tests to crop yield verification.

“The line between a legitimate exemption and a tax violation has never been thinner,” Raina wrote.

At the heart of the issue is the misuse of agricultural income exemptions — a legally tax-free category — by high net-worth individuals (HNIs) and farmhouse owners who often pass off lifestyle properties as farmland.

To separate real cultivation from creative accounting, authorities now demand solid proof. Raina offered a five-point checklist for those claiming agricultural income:

  • Cultivation Proof: “Actual crops must be sown, grown, and harvested — ornamental lawns don’t count.”
  • Revenue Records: The land must be officially classified as agricultural in revenue documents.
  • Soil & Water Evidence: Supporting records like soil fertility tests and irrigation systems matter.
  • Yield Logs & Sale Receipts: “Without proof of sale, income isn’t ‘agri,’” Raina noted — think mandi slips and buyer invoices.
  • Zoning & Conversion: Any land converted for non-agricultural use — including farmhouses — cannot legally claim farm income exemptions.

The tax department has grown increasingly sophisticated. Audits now leverage geo-tagged photos, satellite crop tracking, and even seasonal yield comparisons across districts.

Raina says owning a farmhouse isn’t the problem — it’s misrepresenting it that triggers scrutiny. “You can own a farmhouse for lifestyle. You can even run it as a compliant asset. But calling it ‘farm income’ without crops in the ground? That’s a ticking audit trap.”

As tax enforcement tools evolve, so too must taxpayer awareness.

Published on: Oct 6, 2025 7:26 AM IST
