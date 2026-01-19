Bigger homes, bigger budgets: High-end housing dominates India’s 2025 sales, finds CBRE report

India’s residential real estate market witnessed a significant shift in 2025, with the high-end housing category emerging as the largest segment by sales for the first time, according to a new report by CBRE. The firm’s India Market Monitor Q4 2025 – Residential report shows that high-end homes accounted for nearly 27% of total residential sales during the calendar year, more than doubling their share compared with 2022.

High-end segment overtakes mid-market categories

CBRE attributed the surge in high-end housing to rising household incomes, sustained demand from non-resident Indians (NRIs), and a growing preference for larger homes offering better infrastructure and lifestyle amenities. The segment’s share rose from about 12% in 2022 to 26.8% in 2025, marking a structural change in buyer preferences across major cities.

The definition of high-end housing varies by market. In Mumbai and Delhi-NCR, it includes homes priced between ₹1.5 crore and ₹3 crore. In Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the range is ₹1.5 crore to ₹2.5 crore, while in Pune, Chennai and Kolkata, high-end homes are priced between ₹1.25 crore and ₹2.5 crore.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO for India, South-East Asia, the Middle East and Africa at CBRE, said the residential market is undergoing a clear structural reconfiguration towards value-led and quality-driven growth. He said the emergence of the high-end segment as the largest residential category reflects a maturing buyer base that is prioritising lifestyle, longevity and asset quality, adding that supply is likely to remain calibrated and aligned with delivery realities.

Luxury demand jumps sharply, Q4 sales remain strong

Alongside high-end housing, the luxury segment recorded a sharp 70% year-on-year growth in demand during 2025, with the October-December quarter alone seeing an annualised increase of around 62%.

Gaurav Kumar, Managing Director, Capital Markets and Land at CBRE India, said developers have increasingly aligned their offerings with evolving demand dynamics. He said the residential market has become more evolved, with developers responding to discerning buyers through sustainable design and technology-enabled living, while supportive monetary conditions and GST rationalisation have helped reinforce confidence in the housing sector.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, residential sales stood at approximately 62,500 units, supported by around 60,100 units of new launches. Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad together accounted for nearly three-quarters of total sales during the quarter. Mumbai, Pune and Delhi-NCR also dominated new supply, contributing more than 60% of launches.

CBRE noted that while macroeconomic headwinds may prompt some buyers to adopt a wait-and-watch approach in the near term, the underlying fundamentals of the housing market remain strong. Sustained premiumisation and rising aspirations are expected to remain the key forces shaping India’s residential landscape in the coming quarters.