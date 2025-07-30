Buying a home this year? Answer these 6 questions before taking the leap

Buying a home continues to be one of the biggest financial and emotional decisions for Indian families. But glossy brochures, sleek model flats, and ambitious appreciation claims can often cloud sound judgment. To truly find a home that fits your life, not just your loan eligibility, experts recommend a grounded, personal-finance-led approach.

According to a case study by 1 Finance, before finalising a property, every homebuyer should ask themselves six key questions:

How much down payment and EMI can I afford without derailing my financial goals?

What size and layout fit my current and future family needs?

Is the location close to my workplace and essential services like schools and hospitals?

Do I want a ready-to-move home or am I comfortable waiting for a new project to complete?

Does the society offer relevant amenities like parking, clubhouse, or green spaces?

Is the area likely to benefit from infrastructure development and price appreciation?

To see this in action, consider the case of Rohan, a 32-year-old finance professional in Mumbai. With a Rs 65 lakh annual income and no existing loans, Rohan was financially prepared to upgrade from his rented apartment in Kandivali East to a larger home, with a baby on the way and aging parents planning to move in.

Rohan’s shortlisting began with commute and budget. While Andheri West was too expensive at Rs 36,821 per sq. ft., Goregaon West was within budget but offered poor connectivity to his office in Jogeshwari East.

Chembur and Ghatkopar East were affordable but far from work. He finally narrowed it down to Andheri East (Rs 24,960) and Goregaon East (rs 27,860), both close to the office and within financial comfort.

Next, he assessed market activity. In early 2025, Andheri East saw 864 units sold with 4,426 available, while Goregaon East recorded 480 sales with 1,988 units on the market, indicating solid demand-supply dynamics.

Connectivity sealed the deal. With proximity to Western Express Highway, JVLR, and metro lines, these areas offered convenience without compromise. Rohan finalized two projects—one in each area—with clean builder records and key amenities.

“This data-backed approach helped Rohan make a confident decision,” said Animesh Hardia, SVP of Quantitative Research at 1 Finance. “RERA has brought transparency, and today, financial and real estate advisors are essential for balancing life goals with smart property selection.”

Importantly, emotional decisions should follow financial clarity, not the other way around. Buyers often get swept up by marketing or peer pressure, but aligning your housing choice with your unique financial capacity ensures long-term peace of mind.