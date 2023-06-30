DDA housing scheme 2023: Registration for 5,500 flats to start at 5 PM. Check how to apply, documents needed

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is all set to open the online registration for over 5,500 flats today at 5 PM. These registrations, which will open on June 30 and will end on July 10, are part of DDA’s FCFS Phase IV of the housing programme under which houses will be allocated in Jasola, Dwarka, Loknayak Puram, Rohini, Siraspur and Narela.

Approximately, there are 13,000 unsold units, and 5,500 flats under the Phase IV housing project, according to a DDA notification.

The notification further added that under the latest scheme, registration will be open for 40 High Income Group (HIG) flats in Jasola, 200 Middle Income Group (MIG) flats in Dwarka and Narela.

As per the notification, 1 BHK flats are available in Rohini, Loknayak Puran, and Sirsapur areas. In Rohini, 1,704 flats are available, while 140 flats are available in Loknayak Puran.

#DDA First Come First Serve Housing Scheme 2023. Registration opens today 5 pm.



Approx 5500 flats in 1/2/3 BHK categories across Narela, Rohini, Dwarka, Jasola, Siraspur & Lok Nayak puram.



Entire process is online.



Visit https://t.co/0oQ4V0OM49 or scan QR to register#housing pic.twitter.com/GnUxzpwrlD — Delhi Development Authority (@official_dda) June 30, 2023

In Dwarka, the registration will open for 2 BHK flats and only 50 flats are up for sale. In Jasola, 41 3-BHK flats are available. In Narela, 3,562 flats in 1, 2, 3 categories are available, according to a report in Hindustan.

The report added that EWS and LIG segments are being given more priority in this phase of the DDA housing scheme. Flats will be offered at a discounted rate. Applicants for booking and registration of EWS flat will have to provide income certificates of the entire family for less than Rs 10 lakh.

Potential buyers would be given a five-day window after July 10 to survey the sample flats at each location and book their preferred unit.

Amount needed to book flats

EWS category people can book the flat with Rs 50,000 as the booking amount, for LIG flats, the booking amount is Rs 1 Lakh. For MIG flats, the booking amount is Rs 4 Lakh. HIG flats can be booked the flat in Rs 10 Lakh, the report stated quoting a DDA official.

Cost of flats

The price of HIG flats in Jasola Vihar is somewhere between Rs 2.08 crore and Rs 2.18 crore. The cost of MIG flat in Dwarka is between Rs 1.25 crore and Rs 1.35 crore.

While the cost of LIG flats in Narela and Rohini is Rs 15 lakh, Rs 17 lakh in Siraspur and Rs 30 lakh in Lok Nayakpuram.

The tentative prices of 1 BHK flat in Rohini will be around Rs 14.01 lakhs to Rs 14.24 lakhs. In Loknayak Puram, 1 BHK flat will be between Rs 26.98 lakh and Rs 28.47 lakh.

In Sirsapur, the tentative price of 1 BHK flat ranges from Rs 17.41 lakh- Rs 17.71 lakh.

In Narela, the tentative cost of 1BHK ranges from Rs 9.89 lakhs- Rs 12.54 lakh, Rs 13.69 lakh-23.19 lakh for 2 BHK and over Rs 1 crore for 3 BHK.

Here’s how to apply for the DDA Housing Scheme

> Visit the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) official website at www.dda.gov.in.

> Fill the online application form with personal information.

> Upload the required documents with the application form.

> Pay the registration fee after completing the form and uploading all the documents.

> Once the payment is done, note down the application number for future reference.

> To qualify for EWS, a person must submit an income certificate stating that the family’s gross pay is less than Rs 10 lakh per year.

> The DDA will issue “first-time" online system-generated demand letters after the applicants will make the registration payment.

Also read: