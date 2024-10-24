Diwali 2024: Festive season trends in real estate that make home ownership the best investment

The festive season in India has always been considered an auspicious time to make important financial decisions, especially when related to real estate. This year too, when homebuyers carry big hopes of getting their ideal homes as the cultural belief suggests that festivals bring prosperity. The uniqueness of the festivities this year lies in the fitting convergence of economic factors with the changing preferences of the buyer, making innovative trends in the real estate sector assert it to be a great investment choice for home ownership among discerning buyers.

Festive Season: Right Time for Homebuyers

Festivals like Diwali in India are culturally the season when one can invest money. Investors look forward to this particular period for all important investments. For years, the market has witnessed a peak in property transactions due to various factors such as discounts, offers, and other attractive payment plans by developers.

The real estate market has seen sustainable demand growth in 2024, driven by growing purchaser confidence and an auspicious economic backdrop. Residential real estate transactions in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region grew 7% year-on-year to 52,745 during the July-September period of the ongoing calendar year, according to a new report by proptech startup Square Yards. This highlights the strong performance of the MMR real estate market.

Emerging Trends in Luxury Real Estate

A major trend observed during the festive season is the rising demand for luxury homes. With higher disposable incomes, evolving lifestyles, and a growing preference for larger, aesthetically appealing residences, the luxury housing market has experienced significant growth. In pursuit of achieving comfort, exclusivity, and world-class facilities together under one roof, people are opting for properties within the confines of cities.

According to a report by Knight Frank on real estate activity in the third quarter of 2024, 46% of total home sales across the top eight cities in India were focused in the luxury housing category. The data go to indicate the significant demand for premium properties in the cities of Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru as aspirational lifestyles aren't just confined to just living spaces nowadays but express the luxury value they are prepared to spend on homes. There is a growing interest in gated communities, integrated townships, and all such projects that include well-being facilities such as green spaces and smart home technologies, forming the luxury end of the spectrum.

This has been due to a number of factors. Luxury real estate, as an investment, offers all the promise of appreciating long term and is indeed a status symbol. HNIs and NRIs today are standing in long queues to invest in this kind of property. Moreover, such homes have come closer to those of buyers with flexible payment plans, lower interest rates, and festive discounts during the festive season.

Currently, most NRIs who see Indian real estate as a sound investment opportunity are investing in luxury properties. The stabilized rupee has further enhanced NRIs' purchaser power and is turning out to be the right time for them to invest in Indian real estate.

Investment in Real Estate: The Safest Bet

Historically, real estate has been one of the safest and most profitable investments. Properties appreciate with time, and their values always increase without consideration for market fluctuations. This is particularly so at the end of the year when discounts and offers attract even more people to property purchases.

It is the perfect time for homebuyers and investors, given the recent renewed interest in the real estate market, particularly luxury and premium housing. Luxury real estate, in particular, and government policies encouraging homeownership have become excellent strategies that deliver a winning investment solution. Favorable market conditions are further supplemented by stable mortgage rates and easy financing options available through developers with many of these promoters.

Ideal Economic and Regulatory Environment

In addition, the Reserve Bank of India has further strengthened the market confidence about maintaining the interest rates stable. The low interest rates on home loans and festival discounts have proved a perfect combination of conditions for making the decisions required of the buyers. Many homebuyers are also eagerly waiting to take full benefit of the government's continued focus on affordable housing schemes and additional tax deductions and subsidies.

Conclusion

The festive season promises to turn out to be one of the best times for investment in the real estate sectors, especially in luxury. Now, with attractive offers, stable mortgage rates, and a surge in demand for premium properties, homebuyers and investors are perfectly placed to take advantage of the market. Whether it is your first home, a vacation property, or an ultra-luxury residence, today's market conditions make homeownership an excellent investment during this festive season.



