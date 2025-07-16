DLF breaks into Mumbai realty with The Westpark with Rs 5.5 cr-plus luxury homes in Andheri

DLF Ltd, a major player in India's real estate sector, is set to make its debut in Mumbai with the launch of 'The Westpark' on July 17. The project will be located in the Oshiwara area of Andheri and is poised to introduce over 400 premium apartments in its first phase, with prices ranging from Rs 5.5 crore to Rs 7.5 crore. This move signifies DLF's entry into one of the country's most competitive and expensive real estate markets, marking a strategic expansion for the Gurugram-based developer known for its luxury offerings in the Delhi-NCR region.

The launch is expected to attract significant attention from potential buyers and investors, reflecting the growing interest in Mumbai's high-end real estate sector, Moneycontrol reported.

The Westpark is designed to cater to the discerning tastes of Mumbai's elite residents. Positioned as a premium residential project, it reflects DLF's commitment to delivering high-quality living spaces in key urban markets. With a focus on premium and luxury residential options, the company aims to capitalise on the robust demand for upscale housing in Mumbai. This launch could potentially enhance DLF's market share in India's bustling real estate landscape, offering a new dimension to luxury living in the city. The project is anticipated to set new standards for quality and sophistication, appealing to both domestic and international buyers.

DLF's foray into Mumbai aligns with its broader strategy to expand its footprint in major Indian cities. Historically, DLF has focused on the Delhi-NCR region, but with Mumbai being the country's financial hub, the company sees significant growth opportunities. This strategic move is aimed at capturing the attention of high-net-worth individuals and expanding its presence in a competitive field.

By entering Mumbai, DLF is not just tapping into a new market but is also setting a precedent for other developers to follow. The company's entry is likely to encourage further investment and development in the area, potentially transforming the local real estate landscape.

The entry into Mumbai's premium segment by DLF comes at a time when the demand for luxury housing is on the rise. Analysts suggest that the introduction of The Westpark could influence pricing and demand trends in the premium sector. The project is expected to attract interest from both domestic and international buyers looking for high-end residential options, potentially setting new benchmarks for luxury standards in the city.

This could lead to a ripple effect, encouraging further development in the area and possibly altering the dynamics of Mumbai's real estate market. The project is expected to contribute significantly to the local economy, creating jobs and stimulating growth in related sectors.

DLF's strongest performance

DLF Limited reported its strongest-ever performance in FY25, with record-breaking pre-sales and collections. Chairman Rajiv Singh, in the company’s annual report, highlighted robust growth across residential, commercial, and retail verticals, crediting strong market demand and strategic project launches.

The real estate giant posted pre-sales of Rs 21,223 crore in FY25, a 44% jump from Rs 14,778 crore in FY24. Consolidated revenue stood at Rs 8,996 crore, up 29% year-on-year, while EBITDA rose 17% to Rs 3,111 crore.

DLF launched 7.5 million sq ft of saleable area during the year, carrying a revenue potential of Rs 40,600 crore. The company plans to scale up further with launches worth Rs 17,000 crore in FY26. One of its marquee launches, DLF Privana West in Gurugram, was fully sold out within days, generating Rs 5,600 crore in sales.

Luxury project The Dahlias in DLF 5, Gurugram, alone brought in bookings worth Rs 13,744 crore. Singh also confirmed ongoing capital expenditure in key markets such as Gurugram, Chennai, Delhi, and Goa.

In commercial and retail, DLF completed Phase I buildings in Downtown Gurugram and Chennai, and three new retail spaces are set to open shortly. The company is also building a pipeline of 2.6 million sq m for future office and retail projects.

DLF’s rental portfolio maintained 94% occupancy in FY25, with rental revenues projected to surpass Rs 10,000 crore in the coming period.