Gurugram Real Estate: Gurugram, the real estate hotspot of National Capital Region (NCR) has seen high demand for properties-both residential and commercial-in 2025. Gurugram has emerged as a leading realty destination, led by strong in-migration of professionals and entrepreneurs, large-scale infrastructure upgrades, and luxury residential development.

Property prices in the IT city grew nearly 6% in first nine months of 2025. However, from 2021-2024, Gurugram real estate clocked a CAGR of 20-25% with emerging micro markets such as Sohna and Dwarka Expressway leading from the front.

According to Anarock, property prices witnessed a sharp upward trajectory, rising from an average of Rs 9,500 per square foot in the Q3 of 2024 to Rs 12,250 per square foot in 2025—a growth of 29 per cent— signaling sustained demand in the IT hub of North India.

In Golf Course Road Extension, average price of an apartment stood at Rs 22,000 per square feet this year. In comparison, average price of apartment stood at Rs 18,000 per square feet in the Dwarka Expressway micromarket.

Both are considered key micromarkets of Gurugram. One is a developing destination, another is a matured market (Golf Course Road Extension).

According to a Colliers report, high-growth areas such as Gurugram Sohna Expressway, Dwarka Expressway and Golf Course Extension Road are attracting investors with price appreciation over 20-25% Year-on-Year.

Both areas have attracted investors with over 45% sales recorded under unit of ticket size from Rs 1.25 crore to Rs 3.5 crore.

Pyush Lohia ,director at Lohia Worldspace said, "Dwarka Expressway is the stronger option for near to medium term appreciation. Improved connectivity, new road and metro links, and a large pipeline of affordable and mid-segment supply are driving faster capital gains and higher transaction activity. If your priority is price appreciation and you can accept construction-phase volatility, Dwarka Expressway can offer better returns.

Golf Course Extension Road is a good choice for premium, lower-risk returns. It hosts established luxury projects, enjoys stronger resale demand, and attracts higher-quality tenants, all of which support steadier rental yields and long term capital preservation. For buyers focused on brand value and resale liquidity in the premium segment, Golf Course Extension Road remains preferable.

Parveen Jain, President, NAREDCO said, "When we look at Golf Course Extension Road and Dwarka Expressway, we are essentially comparing two different stages of urban growth, both promising returns in their own way. Golf Course Extension Road represents maturity in an ecosystem that has evolved over time with strong social infrastructure, established residential communities, and proximity to key employment hubs. Its strength lies in stability, consistent demand, and the confidence it inspires among end-users and long-term investors alike.

Dwarka Expressway, on the other hand, reflects the future of planned urban expansion. As infrastructure unfolds and connectivity improves, it is steadily transforming into a growth-led corridor with significant headroom for appreciation. Early investments here are driven by vision and anticipating the value that emerges when infrastructure, accessibility, and urban planning converge."

Rajat Mehta, Co-Founder & Director, ElitePro Infra said, "Dwarka Expressway is operating at the initial stages of the life cycle of its development and is set to be the next promising real estate destination in the coming years for Gurugram, too. The proximity of the completed expressway, connectivity with IGI Airport in Delhi and NH-48, and the proposed development of the metro and commercial complex destination are significantly altering the paradigm of investments in the region.

One of the most attractive factors about Dwarka Expressway is the trading opportunity existing in terms of pricing when compared with Golf Course Extension Road prices. The entry prices remain relatively attractive, providing ample scope for appreciation for investors over the next three to five years.

Golf Course Extension Road is suited for those investors who value stability, rental yield, and preserving their wealth, while those looking for more appreciation and who are ready to invest before the curve find Dwarka Expressway most attractive. As far as growth potential is concerned, it is well and clearly evident that the next biggest growth driver of NCR will be the Dwarka Expressway."

Ashish Narain Agarwal, Founder & MD, PropertyPistol, said "Dwarka Expressway presents a strong price momentum and consistent growth. Launch prices have more than doubled over recent years, with many estimates showing average rates rising from under Rs 10,000 to close to Rs 18,000 per sq. ft., driven by enhanced connectivity to Delhi, the IGI Airport, and the completion of key expressway segments.

The buyer profile in Golf Course Extension Road is mostly high-net-worth individuals, established industrialists, NRIs, and Bollywood celebrities, while Dwarka Expressway offers a decent blend of mid-income to luxury apartments for high-salaried professionals, NRIs, and property investors looking for capital gains. For investors, Dwarka Expressway may offer higher capital appreciation potential, particularly in mid-segment and emerging sectors as infrastructure projects (including metro extensions) are completed. GCER, with its established demand and premium positioning, tends to deliver steadier returns and solid rental prospects.”