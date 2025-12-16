Crack down on pollution, unregistered vehicles: Gurugram, Faridabad officials told to act against offendors

Authorities in Gurugram and Faridabad have been directed to step up action on pollution control, waste management, and urban cleanliness following a high-level meeting chaired by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav. The review focused on improving air quality, enforcing vehicle compliance, and ensuring time-bound implementation of urban reforms.

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Minister instructed officials to identify and act against unregistered and deregistered vehicles operating on roads. He also recommended that urban cleanliness drives be conducted in mission mode by constituting urban teams through convergence with Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and public representatives to boost public participation.

The Minister emphasised the adoption of technological solutions, capacity building of safai karamcharis, and stronger public behaviour change initiatives to widen participation, particularly among the youth. He further stressed that IEC activities must be customised for specific target groups and include awareness of applicable laws and regulations.

A structured and data-driven approach to pollution control was underlined during the meeting. The Minister "emphasised the need to identify pollution hotspots, understand the underlying causes, and implement targeted corrective measures. He also directed that month-wise action taken reports be submitted by the concerned officers for review at the Ministerial level."

Advertisement

Urban greening was highlighted as a key environmental priority, with directions issued to enhance green cover in public spaces across both cities.

The municipal leadership of Gurugram and Faridabad was also asked to fast-track solutions to long-pending waste problems. The Minister "further instructed the Municipal Commissioners of both cities to prepare integrated action plans to address the long-pending issue of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW)/Legacy waste, and to expedite end-to-end paving of roads to curb road dust."

Traffic congestion and vehicular emissions formed another focus area. The Minister "also instructed authorities to identify traffic congestion hotspots and implement easily executable short-term measures to reduce vehicular emissions, including removal of unnecessary police barricading, elimination of illegal parking, and provision of structured parking facilities."

Advertisement

Senior officials from the Ministry, the Central Pollution Control Board, district administrations, and regulatory bodies attended the meeting. Authorities have been directed to submit monthly progress reports, with enhanced monitoring aimed at ensuring accountability and visible on-ground outcomes in Gurugram and Faridabad.