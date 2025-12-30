Real estate sector raises Rs 17,867 crore in FY26 YTD, set for best fundraising run in six years: Report

Indian real estate is witnessing one of its strongest fundraising phases in recent years, supported by improving housing affordability, steady buyer demand and renewed confidence from capital market investors. Data released by Equirus Capital shows the sector raised ₹17,867 crore in the first nine months of FY26, putting it on course for its best fundraising performance in six years.

Between April and December 2025, real estate companies completed 11 capital market transactions, including IPOs, qualified institutional placements (QIPs), REIT issuances and rights issues. Notably, the number of deals completed so far in FY26 already matches the total recorded in the entire FY25. With the final quarter still to come, both the deal count and funds raised are expected to exceed last year’s levels.

A longer-term view highlights how capital raising in real estate has evolved since FY18. Over the past eight years, the sector has mobilised a cumulative Rs 72,331 crore from the markets. REITs have emerged as the dominant vehicle, accounting for Rs 31,241 crore of this total, reflecting growing institutional preference for stable, income-generating commercial assets.

Large-cap real estate companies raised Rs 20,437 crore during this period, while mid-cap developers garnered Rs 12,496 crore. Small-cap firms attracted comparatively lower interest, raising Rs 8,156 crore, underscoring investors’ focus on scale, balance-sheet strength and execution capability.

One of the most important drivers of the sector’s momentum is the sharp improvement in housing affordability across India. According to the Equirus Capital report, the property price-to-income ratio has fallen dramatically over the past three decades, from around 22 in 1995 to about 3.3 in 2024. This marks the most affordable housing environment seen in nearly 30 years and has played a key role in reviving end-user demand.

Home loan rates and rental yields have also remained relatively stable since FY21, offering buyers greater visibility on long-term costs. The gap between borrowing rates and rental yields is expected to narrow further in FY26, potentially falling below 500 basis points, making ownership increasingly attractive compared to renting.

These factors have helped real estate emerge as the preferred asset class in the first half of 2025, supported by lifestyle upgrades, rising incomes and sustained urbanisation. The preference is evident not only in residential purchases but also in rising investor interest in listed real estate companies and REITs.

On the supply side, residential absorption has broadly matched or exceeded new launches across India’s top seven cities in recent years. This balance suggests healthy demand and controlled inventory levels, encouraging developers to continue launching projects without creating oversupply risks. Strong sales momentum through 2024 and 2025 has reinforced confidence across the sector.

With capital inflows accelerating, affordability at multi-decade highs and demand holding firm across key urban markets, analysts believe the real estate upcycle still has room to run. If current trends persist, FY26 could prove to be a defining year, cementing real estate’s return as a core investment theme in India’s capital markets.