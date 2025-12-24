Noida International Airport to open in January 2026, says CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced that the Noida International Airport at Jewar will be inaugurated in January 2026, making it the state’s fifth international airport.

Speaking on the final day of the Winter Session of the state Assembly, Adityanath highlighted the rapid expansion of aviation and transport infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh since 2017.

Advertisement

“Before 2017, there were very few airports in UP. Two of them were operational, while the other two were partially functional. Today, 16 airports are functional. Out of these, four are international airports, and the fifth international airport, which will be India’s largest, will be made operational in Jewar next month. This is the speed of Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

The chief minister also pointed to the state’s progress in expressways, railways, urban transport and inter-state connectivity. He noted that Uttar Pradesh now accounts for a significant share of the country’s expressway network, along with expanding rail routes and metro services.

The Noida International Airport is a greenfield project being developed in Jewar, in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Advertisement

The first phase of the airport, spread over 1,300 hectares, was originally expected to begin operations in September 2024 but has faced multiple delays.

(With PTI inputs)