REITs, SM REITs or InvITs? How to choose the right real estate asset mix for your 2026 portfolio

India’s real estate and infrastructure investing story has changed quietly but decisively over the past few years. With SEBI-regulated structures such as Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), Small and Medium REITs (SM REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs), investors can now earn regular income from offices, highways or power assets—without buying property or funding projects directly. These vehicles blend the predictability of real assets with the ease and transparency of stock markets.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Their growing appeal is showing up in the numbers. Data from ICRA Analytics indicates that distributions by listed REITs and InvITs jumped 34.3% quarter-on-quarter to over Rs 3,300 crore in Q2 FY26, a sharp 55.4% rise from a year ago. Better asset utilisation, higher rentals and stronger toll collections drove the increase. REITs led the way, with distributions rising nearly 50% sequentially as office leasing and collections improved. Road InvITs also benefited from higher traffic during the festive season, while power and energy InvITs continued to deliver steady, predictable payouts.

So how should investors choose between these options?

According to Rahul Jain, Head – Public Markets at Alt, it comes down to personal goals and comfort with risk. “REITs, SM REITs and InvITs each play a different role in a portfolio. The right mix depends on what the investor wants to achieve, not what’s trending,” he says.

Advertisement

REITs

Listed REITs work well for investors who want exposure to high-quality commercial real estate without taking on property-level risk. By investing across multiple buildings and cities, they offer diversification and stability. They are also accessible—units typically trade between ₹100 and ₹400—making them a practical option for retail investors. With long-term leases and built-in rent escalations, REITs are well suited for those seeking steady, inflation-protected income.

SM REITs

SM REITs, introduced in 2024, are designed for investors who want direct exposure to specific properties. Instead of a pooled portfolio, investors choose individual, income-generating assets valued between ₹50 crore and ₹500 crore. Regulations ensure that these assets are completed and fully leased, reducing execution risk. However, returns are closely tied to the performance of a single property, making due diligence on location, tenants and management essential. These products suit experienced investors comfortable with higher concentration risk.

Advertisement

InvITs

InvITs focus on assets such as highways, power transmission lines and renewable energy projects. Their revenues come from tolls or regulated tariffs, which tend to be stable and less linked to stock market swings. Yields are often higher than REITs, but investors must remember that many infrastructure assets have finite lives and depreciate over time.

Finding the right mix

According to Jain, together, REITs, SM REITs and InvITs sit between equity and fixed income, offering diversification and regular cash flows. "The Nifty REIT and InvIT Index has delivered around 13% annualised returns since 2019 with lower volatility than equities. The key is matching the structure to your income needs, risk tolerance and investment horizon—rather than chasing returns alone," Jain added.