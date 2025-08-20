RentenPe turns rent into credit score, redefining India’s rental ecosystem

India’s rental housing market continues to witness strong growth, with cities like Greater Noida and Delhi emerging as key drivers of demand. According to Magicbricks’ Q2 2025 Rental Index Report, Greater Noida saw a remarkable 20.7% quarter-on-quarter surge in rental demand, while Delhi followed closely with a 17.2% increase. On the supply side, Greater Noida led with a 12.6% rise in listings, reflecting faster project deliveries, increased developer activity, and rising investor interest. Nationally, rental prices jumped 4.8% quarter-on-quarter and 29.6% year-on-year, driven by high property costs, stronger employment metrics, and the growing preference for rental flexibility among young professionals.

Amid this booming rental market, RentenPe, co-founded by Sarika Shetty, is driving a tech-enabled disruption that promises to redefine the rental experience. “By making rent count within the credit parameter, we are bringing structure and accountability to a largely unorganised system,” Shetty explains.

Traditionally, only loans and credit card repayments impacted a person’s financial credibility, leaving tenants’ rent payments unrecognized. RentenPe is changing that by introducing the Rent Credit Score (R Score), a unique metric that evaluates timely rent payments to reflect a tenant’s financial discipline.

A strong R Score can unlock better rental deals, easier access to loans for rent or security deposits, and even eligibility for home loans, bridging a crucial gap in India’s rental ecosystem. Central to RentenPe’s offering is the Residence Card, a digital rental passport that stores verified ID proofs, rent payment history, and the R Score.

Tenants can use their R Card to pay rent via debit/credit cards, UPI, or net banking, and share it with future landlords to simplify verification, eliminating lengthy interviews and manual documentation. For landlords, the R Card™ provides insight into tenant reliability and offers options for early rent collection in times of financial need, making property management more transparent and efficient.

RentenPe’s platform is designed to benefit both tenants and landlords. Tenants enjoy perks such as one month’s free rent, zero platform fees, and low credit card fees. Automated payment tracking, reminders, and rent receipts help tenants maintain a clean rental history while building their R Score™, which boosts credibility for future rentals. Landlords benefit from streamlined rent collection, meticulous automated record-keeping, and simplified tax and accounting management, reducing errors and delays. Shared digital documentation fosters trust, minimizes disputes, and enhances confidence for both parties. RentenPe also incentivizes positive financial behavior.

Timely rent payments earn rewards like cashback, Gullak coins redeemable against future rent, discounts on initial payments, and gamified experiences such as quizzes or spinning wheels. These incentives encourage disciplined budgeting, reduce defaults, and build healthier financial habits over time, creating a virtuous cycle that strengthens the rental ecosystem. By linking rent to creditworthiness, providing a digital rental identity, and rewarding responsible payment behavior, RentenPe is creating a structured, transparent, and inclusive rental market—benefiting tenants, landlords, and the broader Indian economy.