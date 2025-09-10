SEBI widens access to yield assets: InvITs, REITs now within reach at Rs 25 lakh

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has taken another step toward deepening India’s capital markets by lowering the minimum ticket size for investments in Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). Beginning September, investors can now participate in privately placed InvITs with an investment of Rs 25 lakh, compared with the earlier thresholds of Rs 1 crore or even Rs 25 crore, depending on the underlying asset mix. With this move, the regulator has harmonised the primary market with the secondary market, where the minimum lot size was already pegged at Rs 25 lakh.

This regulatory easing marks a significant development for affluent individuals, family offices, and institutional investors seeking diversification opportunities beyond traditional assets, like equities, bonds, and mutual funds. InvITs typically generate predictable income streams from operational infrastructure such as toll roads, renewable power projects, or telecom towers, while REITs provide exposure to high-quality commercial real estate like office parks and shopping malls. Both products offer relatively stable cash flows and long-term yield potential, making them attractive for investors with medium- to long-term horizons. However, earlier entry barriers in the form of steep ticket sizes limited participation.

Alongside the reduction in investment thresholds, SEBI has also introduced clarity in the classification of “public” unitholders. Units held by related parties of the sponsor, investment manager, or project manager will no longer be counted as public unless such entities qualify as Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs). This amendment widens the pool of units that can be categorised as public shareholding, improving compliance with listing requirements and strengthening governance.

Negative cash flows

In another important tweak, SEBI has allowed holding companies (holdcos) of InvITs and REITs to adjust negative cash flows against the distributions received from underlying Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs). Previously, holdcos were required to pass on 100% of cash inflows from SPVs to the trust, even if they themselves incurred losses. With the amendment, holdcos now have the flexibility to offset their deficits before distributing net cash flows, subject to adequate disclosures. This change is expected to provide greater financial stability and operational flexibility to InvITs and REITs.

To further enhance ease of doing business, SEBI has also aligned timelines for various compliance submissions. Quarterly reports to stock exchanges, trustees, and investment managers, along with valuation reports, will now follow the same schedule as financial results. This streamlines reporting obligations and reduces administrative burden on issuers.

Separately, SEBI has amended portfolio manager regulations to simplify the disclosure document format. Portfolio managers must now furnish clients with a standardized disclosure document, accompanied by a certificate in Form C, before entering into an agreement. This ensures transparency and equips investors with essential information for making informed decisions.

These reforms are part of SEBI’s broader agenda to strengthen India’s alternative investment ecosystem and encourage wider investor participation. By lowering entry barriers, standardising compliance, and introducing greater clarity in governance, SEBI is not only deepening the InvIT and REIT markets but also supporting the government’s infrastructure and real estate financing ambitions. Over time, these measures could lead to enhanced liquidity, improved valuations, and a more vibrant market for yield-oriented investment products.