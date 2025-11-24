The Yamuna Expressway real estate market is back in the spotlight ahead of the Jewar Airport inauguration by PM Narendra Modi by the end of this year.

Prices of apartments on the Expressway have surged 158% between 2020 and 2025. Plots witnessed an extraordinary five-fold jump of 536%, according to RealX Stats by InvestoXpert Advisors.

Prices seem to have rallied driven by the hype around the upcoming airport, Film City in Sector 20, an Olympic City spread over 5,000 hectares near the Jewar airport, Metro corridors planned from Pari Chowk to sectors along the Yamuna Expressway, including sectors 18 & 20 and Logistics parks including one by Adani linked to the airport among others.

Except airport, which would commence operations soon, work on other attractions on this expressway is yet to start.

Adding to that, the ongoing Invest UP survey — initiated earlier this year after the orders of UP CM Yogi Adityanath found that over 94% of the 3476 industrial plots are yet to witness any development. According to the survey , only eight plots are operational, 198 are under construction and six are non functional.

Thousands of authority plots on Yamuna Expressway are lying vacant due to lack of habitable conditions and social infrastructure.Residential societies too are sparsely populated on that real estate belt.

Amid high property prices and shortage of social infrastructure, end users have remained away from the Yamuna Expressway market.

However, this area is still more affordable than Noida or Gurugram.

Sahil Agrawal, CEO, Nimbus Realty says, "The long-term residential potential depends on how quickly key infrastructure, such as internal roads, public transport, healthcare, schools, and daily utilities, expands to support the growing population. There are several positives for end users: upcoming job opportunities, increasing rental demand, and good appreciation prospects. Challenges persist, though. Social infrastructure is growing very slowly, and public transport is very limited as of now. Overall, housing projects which take into account future needs in terms of population, amenities, and connectivity are expected to do well as the region develops."

Yukti Nagpal, Director, Gulshan Group says, "With commercial operations of the airport on the horizon, the corridor is attracting heightened interest from HNIs, NRIs, and buyers who recognise the long-term value of being part of an emerging economic hub. The scale of connectivity and infrastructure unfolding here is unlike anything NCR has seen in recent years, positioning the region as a premium, future-ready residential destination.”

Sakshee Katiyal, Chairperson, Home & Soul says, "From a housing perspective, the Yamuna Expressway will witness end-user interest. With the upcoming Noida International Airport and new industrial hubs, the region will attract a larger working population, pushing demand for better support infrastructure—public transport, roads, medical facilities, schools, and retail. For end users, affordability and future job opportunities remain key positives. Overall, housing projects planned with population needs, community activities, and connectivity in the near future are likely to offer the most value when this region develops."

On the other hand, Manoj Gaur, CMD, Gaurs Group is positive on the outlook of this real estate market.

“The Yamuna Expressway corridor is emerging as one of India’s most promising investment landscapes. What distinguishes this growth story is the unique combination of seamless connectivity and strong long-term economic fundamentals," said Gaur.

Salil Kumar, Director – Marketing and Business Management, CRC Group echoes Gaur's views.

"A jump in new launches in Gautam Buddha Nagar is another signal of confidence. Footfall at project offices has become more diverse and includes families, NRIs, mid-income professionals, small business owners, and end users who are now actively seeking long-term residence options rather than just investment opportunities," said Kumar.