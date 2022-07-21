Upcoming Jewar airport pushes Yamuna Expressway land rates up 38% in 3 years; highest in India 

Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area or the destination of the upcoming Jewar airport near Noida in Uttar Pradesh is currently the most-in-demand in India and has registered 38 per cent rise in rates in three years, the highest in the country.

A report released by real estate researchers Anarock on Thursday showed that the average prices of plots on Yamuna Expressway stood at Rs 1,600 per sq ft in 2019 but have now shot up to Rs 2,200 per sq ft.

“The sharp rise in prices of the YEIDA area is the result of the construction of the Jewar International Airport. Since the time when the project was announced, prices in the region have shot up around 30-40 per cent. This is the highest land price rise that a micro market has seen among all the top seven cities,” Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chairman, Anarock told Business Today.

CEO of YEIDA and Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) Arun Vir Singh told Business Today that the prevailing market rates of the land in YEIDA is much higher than the circle rates at which YEIDA is offering plots.

“Our current circle rate for YEIDA is Rs 18,510 per sq m. The market rates for these plots, we have learned, is around Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 per sq m,” Singh said.

Kumar added, “Plotted land price witnessed a sharp rise over the pandemic years. The other reason for the sharp rise cited was the limited availability of land in the area as well. Additionally, the price hike is also the effect of a rise in circle rates.”

Graphic: Pragati Srivastava

“With land prices going up, we can also see its impact on the new launches. Of total new launches in UP in the last few months, developers have curtailed new launches in the NCR region because of the high land prices. They are looking to wait and watch,” Kumar added.

“Jewar airport construction was affected during the pandemic. We hope that the agreement signing and other formalities for the airport with the Swiss firm, selected to develop the facility, are completed on July 17, paving way for the work to begin at the site,” said Singh added.