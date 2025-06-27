Chasing FIRE: How Rs 2 lakh SIPs each month can fund a couple’s early retirement

For many, retirement at 50 seems like an impossible dream. But for one Bangalore-based couple in their early 40s, it’s a well-planned goal firmly within reach — thanks to disciplined financial choices and smart investing.

Both aged 40, this couple has set their sights on achieving financial independence a full decade ahead of the usual retirement age. Free from home loan burdens due to an inherited property and carrying no other liabilities, they’re able to devote a significant share of their ₹3.5 lakh monthly income to future wealth creation.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“Having no debt is a powerful position,” says financial advisor Siddhant Garg. “It means they can channel large sums into investments rather than servicing EMIs. This couple has turned that advantage into a solid retirement plan.”

Each month, they invest Rs 2 lakh through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), focusing on long-term growth. Over the course of a year, that’s Rs 24 lakh committed towards building their financial future.

Garg explains how their plan shapes up over the next decade:

Details Figures

Monthly SIP Rs 2,00,000

Annual SIP Rs 24,00,000

Investment Horizon 10 years (till age 50)

Assumed Avg Return 12% CAGR

Projected Corpus at 50 Rs 4.2 to Rs 4.5 crore

“By investing ₹2 lakh every month for 10 years, and assuming a 12% compound annual growth rate, they’re projected to accumulate a corpus between ₹4.2 crore and ₹4.5 crore,” Garg says. “This is the power of systematic investing and time.”

Advertisement

Despite their high savings rate, the couple isn’t living a frugal lifestyle. “It’s about balance,” Garg notes. “They still enjoy life but have absolute clarity on where their money is going. Financial freedom isn’t about sacrificing happiness — it’s about making intentional choices.”

A corpus of ₹4.5 crore would allow the couple to maintain a comfortable lifestyle post-retirement, factoring in inflation and future needs. “They might still choose to work in some capacity, but it will be purely by choice, not necessity,” Garg says. “And that’s true financial independence.”

Their story serves as proof that early retirement doesn’t demand extraordinary luck or windfalls. “Financial freedom isn’t reserved for the ultra-rich,” Garg concludes. “It’s achievable with discipline, consistency, and a well-thought-out plan.”