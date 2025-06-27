Business Today
News
personal finance
retirement planning
Chasing FIRE: How Rs 2 lakh SIPs each month can fund a couple’s early retirement

A Bangalore couple is racing toward FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) with a bold plan of investing Rs 2 lakh monthly through SIPs. By age 50, they aim to build a retirement corpus of ₹4.5 crore, proving early retirement is possible with disciplined investing.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 27, 2025 7:28 PM IST
Chasing FIRE: How Rs 2 lakh SIPs each month can fund a couple’s early retirementFIRE, or Financial Independence, Retire Early, is a movement where people save and invest aggressively to build enough wealth to retire decades early and live without relying on a regular paycheck.

For many, retirement at 50 seems like an impossible dream. But for one Bangalore-based couple in their early 40s, it’s a well-planned goal firmly within reach — thanks to disciplined financial choices and smart investing.

Both aged 40, this couple has set their sights on achieving financial independence a full decade ahead of the usual retirement age. Free from home loan burdens due to an inherited property and carrying no other liabilities, they’re able to devote a significant share of their ₹3.5 lakh monthly income to future wealth creation.

“Having no debt is a powerful position,” says financial advisor Siddhant Garg. “It means they can channel large sums into investments rather than servicing EMIs. This couple has turned that advantage into a solid retirement plan.”

Each month, they invest Rs 2 lakh through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), focusing on long-term growth. Over the course of a year, that’s Rs 24 lakh committed towards building their financial future.

Garg explains how their plan shapes up over the next decade:

Details    Figures
Monthly SIP    Rs 2,00,000
Annual SIP    Rs 24,00,000
Investment Horizon    10 years (till age 50)
Assumed Avg Return    12% CAGR
Projected Corpus at 50    Rs 4.2 to Rs 4.5 crore

“By investing ₹2 lakh every month for 10 years, and assuming a 12% compound annual growth rate, they’re projected to accumulate a corpus between ₹4.2 crore and ₹4.5 crore,” Garg says. “This is the power of systematic investing and time.”

Despite their high savings rate, the couple isn’t living a frugal lifestyle. “It’s about balance,” Garg notes. “They still enjoy life but have absolute clarity on where their money is going. Financial freedom isn’t about sacrificing happiness — it’s about making intentional choices.”

A corpus of ₹4.5 crore would allow the couple to maintain a comfortable lifestyle post-retirement, factoring in inflation and future needs. “They might still choose to work in some capacity, but it will be purely by choice, not necessity,” Garg says. “And that’s true financial independence.”

Their story serves as proof that early retirement doesn’t demand extraordinary luck or windfalls. “Financial freedom isn’t reserved for the ultra-rich,” Garg concludes. “It’s achievable with discipline, consistency, and a well-thought-out plan.”

Published on: Jun 27, 2025 7:27 PM IST
