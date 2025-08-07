Generating UAN via UMANG? Aadhaar-based face ID now a must, says EPFO

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced that the generation and activation of Universal Account Numbers (UANs) through the UMANG app will now require Aadhaar-based Face Authentication Technology (FAT). This update, intended to promote a more seamless and accurate UAN allotment process, utilises biometric verification linked directly with the Aadhaar database. The new requirement is part of EPFO's ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency and reliability of its digital services.

Advertisement

Related Articles

EPFO's latest directive mandates that FAT be used for identity verification, applicable only to users opting to generate UANs via the UMANG app. Consequently, members will need to install both the UMANG app and the Aadhaar Face RD app on their smartphones to complete this process. The face authentication technology aims to facilitate a paperless operation, reducing errors frequently associated with manual input.

The process of generating or activating a UAN through the UMANG app has been streamlined. Users must enter their Aadhaar and mobile numbers, consent to Aadhaar-based authentication, and complete a live face scan using the Aadhaar Face RD app. Upon successful verification, an OTP is sent, and the UAN is automatically received via SMS. This method ensures that Aadhaar-linked information is pre-filled into the EPFO system, providing automatic KYC validation and expedited access to EPFO services, such as passbook access and claim submissions.

Advertisement

The EPFO has clarified that while this change is focused on UMANG-based services, the existing process of employer-assisted UAN generation remains operational for exceptional cases, such as international workers and citizens of Nepal and Bhutan. This dual system aims to accommodate diverse member needs without disrupting services for those unable to use the UMANG app.

By mandating FAT for UAN generation via the UMANG app, EPFO seeks to address issues associated with duplicate and incorrect entries, thus improving the accuracy of its member database. This development follows an earlier circular issued on 8 April, where FAT was introduced as an optional method; it has now been made compulsory for UMANG-based users.

The updated process is designed to empower members with self-service capabilities, minimising the need for intervention from employers or EPFO officials. The move is part of a broader strategy to enhance member access to EPFO's digital services, ultimately making it more user-friendly and efficient.

Advertisement

Industry observers note that the introduction of Aadhaar-based face authentication is a significant step towards modernising EPFO's service delivery. By leveraging technology to automate and streamline processes, EPFO can provide faster and more accurate service to its members, setting a benchmark in the administration of provident funds.

As the EPFO continues to evolve its digital capabilities, members can expect further enhancements and updates aimed at improving service delivery. The organisation's commitment to integrating advanced technologies like FAT demonstrates a proactive approach to addressing the challenges of digital transformation in public sector services.