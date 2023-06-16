Here is how to access your NPS transaction statements through DigiLocker

National Pension System (NPS) subscribers can now access their NPS Account Transaction Statement via DigiLocker. The Central Record Keeping Agencies (CRAs) of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) have become DigiLocker partner organisations to provide NPS subscriber-centric online services. The PFRDA, in a circular dated 14 June, said, “NPS subscribers will be able to download their NPS Account Transaction Statement to DigiLocker for easy access and view their pension wealth. The statement can be downloaded for Tier I and Tier II both.”

DigiLocker is a digital platform that provides a shareable and secure private cloud-based digital space, allowing one to access all their personal documents and certificates in one place. With the help of DigiLocker, you can access important documents anytime and anywhere. These are authentic documents, legally at par with the originals.

The following services have been made available by the respective CRAs through DigiLocker Account:

Protean e-Governance Technologies CRA (PCRA)/ KFin Technologies CRA (KCRA)/ Computer Age Management Services CRA (CCRA): Subscribers of the CRA can view their e-PRAN card and account statement. Subscribers can also update the existing address using their driving licence through DigiLocker. The prospective subscribers can also open an NPS account through Aadhaar – DigiLocker integration as well as through Driving License.

Here is how you can access the NPS statement of account through DigiLocker:

1. NPS subscribers can easily sign up for DigiLocker using their mobile or Aadhaar number.

2. The mobile/Aadhaar number will be authenticated via a one-time password (OTP) for two-factor authentication. Subscribers will then set their security PIN.

3. Once authenticated, the subscriber's DigiLocker account is created.

4. The issued documents in DigiLocker are e-documents issued by various government agencies, including the Central Record Keeping Agency (CRA) appointed by PFRDA.

5. These e-documents are obtained directly from the CRA system's original data source.

6. The issued documents section of DigiLocker contains the links to access these documents.

7. In DigiLocker, search for “PFRDA” and select the respective CRA.

8. Enter the 12-digit Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN).

9. Provide consent to DigiLocker to share subscriber details with the issuers, in this case, the CRA, for the purpose of fetching the Statement of Account.

Subscribers can download the e-PRAN and account statement by searching for PFRDA in DigiLocker and providing the details of PRAN, DoB and consent, a one-time activity, the circular stated.

PFRDA believes that accessing NPS Account Transaction Statement through DigiLocker will provide greater ease and convenience.