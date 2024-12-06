'No plan, no job': Mumbai-based techie walks away from a ₹1 crore salary job. His 3 tips to manage a break

In a bold move that has got the internet talking, 30-year-old Varun Hasija, a product manager with over a decade of experience, quit his ₹1 crore-a-year job without another offer in hand.

On his last day at work in October, Hasija had no fallback plan—just the clarity that he needed a real break.

“A couple of months ago, I made one of the hardest decisions of my life: I left my cushy, high-paying (₹1 Cr+) job without another offer in hand,” Hasija shared in a viral thread on X (formerly Twitter). “No plan. No backup. Just the decision that I needed a break—a real one—for the first time in my career.”

This wasn’t an impulsive decision. Hasija said he followed a structured approach, starting with bringing his family into confidence. Living in Mumbai with his wife, Dr. Mokshda Manchanda, an English professor, the couple began by closely tracking their finances.

“I made a basic Excel sheet and categorized everything—rent, groceries, insurance, eating out, travel, you name it,” he explained. They divided expenses into “must-haves” (essentials) and “good-to-haves” (luxuries).

After several months of tracking, the couple calculated an average monthly expense and planned for a year-long buffer to maintain their lifestyle without stress.

Not having a housing loan worked in their favor, as the couple lives on rent in Mumbai’s Powai. “We’ve planned enough to cover our basic lifestyle—no fancy trips or impulsive splurges, but we’re still comfortable,” Hasija noted, adding that investments would only be a last resort.

For Hasija, happiness, impact, and wealth creation guide his career choices. In his last role, the first two were missing. “Sending that resignation email wasn’t easy. Walking away from stability is hard. But sometimes, moving on is necessary,” he reflected.

The past two months have been about living intentionally—prioritizing health, family time, and mental well-being.



Hasija has three tips for those considering a career break:

Avoid major upcoming expenses like buying a house.

Bring your family into confidence—it reduces future stress.

Plan finances thoroughly to enjoy the break without constant money worries.

“Taking them into confidence makes things so much smoother,” he emphasized.