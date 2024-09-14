One Rank One Pension scheme: Army, Navy, Air Force officers' pension amounts get revised. Check rank-wise hike 

Defence personnel covered under the One Rank One Pension scheme can cherish some good news. The Ministry of Defence has revised the pensions as per ranks for all defence pensioners/ family pensioners who had been retired/discharged/invalided out from service/died in service or after retirement. The pension amounts have been hiked from July 1, 2024.

According to a notification from the ministry, the pensions have been hiked for “all defence pensioners/ family pensioners who had been retired/discharged/invalided out from service/died in service or after retirement in the rank of Commissioned Officers, Honorary Commissioned Officers, JCOs/ORs and Non-Combatants (Enrolled) of Army, Navy, Air Force, Defence Security Corps, Territorial Army & Ex-State Forces and are in receipt of pension/family pension as on 01.07.2024 (except pensioners retired on or after 01.07.2014 on pre mature retirement/own request).”

Eligibility and who has been left out

> Commissioned Officers

> Honorary Commissioned Officers

> JCOs/ORs and Non-Combatants (Enrolled) of Army, Navy, Air Force, Defence Security Corps, Territorial Army & Ex-State Forces

Who are not eligible

> UK/HKSRA/KCIO pensioners

> Pakistan & Burma Army pensioners

> Reservist pensioners

> Pensioners in receipt of Ex-gratia payments

> Pre-mature retirement/own request pensioners

"This revision won’t be applicable to those like “UK/HKSRA/KCIO pensioners, Pakistan & Burma Army pensioners, Reservist pensioners, pensioners in receipt of Ex-gratia payments and pre mature retirement/own request pensioners retired on or after 01.07.2014 (as provided in para 4 of MoD Notification dated 07.11.2015),” the notification said.

Pension amount

Pension and family pension adjustments will be granted to pensioners and family pensioners who were already receiving pensions before July 1, 2024. The adjustment will be determined as per government scale for their rank and group in the case of JCOs/ORs. It should be noted that pensioners and family pensioners who are currently receiving rates higher than others will not see a decrease in their pension amount.

The revised rates of pension are the average of minimum and maximum rates of pension for a rank, group and qualifying service of live data of 2023 retirees, according to the latter.

The ministry stated: "Wherever the rates of higher qualifying service of a rank are lower than rates of lower qualifying service in same rank or data is/are blank for higher qualifying service then the same has been protected by a higher rate of lower qualifying service, due to this many rates in same column appears equal. Similarly, wherever the revised rate of pension under this order is lower in higher rank than the rate in lower rank in the same qualifying service then the same has been protected with higher rates of pension in lower rank in the same qualifying service resulting in similar rate in some qualifying service in two adjacent columns."

Revised amounts

The rates of retiring pension as per OROP revision for regular commissioned officers and women officers of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Rates of pension has been indicated from 1/2 years of service up to Colonel rank and from 20 years of service for Brigadier and above ranks

