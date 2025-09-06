UPS vs NPS: How govt employees can decide which one to go for ahead of Sept 2025 deadline

The government has introduced a one-time, one-way switch for central government employees who initially opted for the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), allowing them to revert to the National Pension System (NPS). According to the Finance Ministry, eligible employees and past retirees must make this choice by September 30, 2025. After this deadline, employees who remain in NPS will no longer be able to opt for UPS, and those who do not act will continue under UPS by default.

The Ministry has set specific conditions for switching from UPS to NPS. Employees can exercise the option only once, and cannot return to UPS thereafter. The switch must occur at least one year before superannuation or three months before voluntary retirement, whichever comes first. Employees facing removal, dismissal, compulsory retirement as a penalty, or ongoing disciplinary proceedings are ineligible.

Understanding the schemes

The Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) is a defined benefit pension plan offering fixed, predictable payouts after retirement. It is ideal for employees seeking financial security and stability, with pensions linked to Dearness Allowance (DA), providing inflation protection.

According to Rajani Tandale, Senior Vice President, Mutual Fund at 1 Finance, pensions under UPS are linked to Dearness Allowance (DA), providing a hedge against inflation, and include additional benefits like gratuity and family pension.

She added that UPS also includes gratuity and family pension benefits, making it a low-risk, government-backed option. However, it offers limited investment flexibility, smaller lump-sum withdrawals, and lower potential for high returns.

National Pension System (NPS) is a defined contribution scheme that invests in equities, corporate bonds, and government securities. It provides higher growth potential and greater control over investment allocation. NPS allows employees to withdraw 60% of the corpus as a lump sum, while the remaining 40% must be used to purchase an annuity. The scheme offers tax advantages under sections 80C and 80CCD, but returns are market-linked, and there is no guaranteed inflation adjustment or family pension.

UPS vs NPS: Key comparison

Feature UPS NPS Pension Type Defined Benefit Defined Contribution Pension Guarantee Yes No Inflation Adjustment Yes (linked to DA) No Employee Contribution 10% of Basic + DA 10% of Basic + DA Employer Contribution 18.5% of Basic + DA 14% of Basic + DA Gratuity Benefits Yes No Family Pension 60% of pension No Market Risk None Yes

Deciding factors

UPS Pros: Guaranteed pension, inflation protection, gratuity and family pension, low risk. Cons: Lower flexibility, limited investment choices, less potential for high returns.

NPS Pros: Higher growth potential, flexible withdrawals, tax benefits. Cons: Market-linked risk, no inflation adjustment, no family pension.

Decision-making considerations

Security vs. Flexibility: UPS offers stability; NPS provides growth opportunities.

Lump-Sum Needs: NPS allows larger withdrawals at retirement; UPS provides smaller amounts with additional benefits.

Investment Control: NPS permits allocation in equities and bonds; UPS offers limited fund manager choices.

Inflation Protection: UPS adjusts pensions with DA; NPS returns may lose purchasing power in high inflation.

Important deadlines

Current NPS subscribers must decide by September 30, 2025.

New government employees can opt for UPS within 30 days of joining.

Choosing between UPS and NPS depends on financial goals, risk appetite, and retirement priorities. Employees are advised to use online calculators for a detailed comparison and consult qualified financial advisors for personalized guidance.

Eligibility for UPS

Under UPS, a minimum assured payout of Rs 10,000 per month is guaranteed for employees whose superannuation occurs after 10 years or more of qualifying service, subject to the timely and regular credit of contributions and no withdrawals from the account.