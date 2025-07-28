'We thought TCS was like a government job': Wealth advisor says no one’s safe past 45

The TCS layoffs have shattered a long-held belief in Indian IT that a job with a top-tier firm guarantees stability. With 12,200 employees set to be released, the message is clear: no one is immune, not even veterans of the industry.

The company, in a statement, confirmed that around 2% of its 613,000-strong global workforce will be laid off by March 2026. The move is part of what TCS calls a push to become a “future-ready organization,” citing evolving tech stacks, and workforce realignment as key reasons.

For many in the industry, it’s a jarring reset. Abhishek Sur, a Kolkata-based techie, posted on LinkedIn, “Once, we thought TCS was like a government job—stable, secure, and lifelong.



But times have changed. AI is reshaping industries, and no one is immune—not even the giants.”

The layoffs largely target mid- and senior-level staff—especially those in legacy technologies, non-client-facing roles, and project management positions less relevant in an AI-enabled delivery model.

The restructuring comes alongside a harsher bench policy that limits unassigned time to 35 days a year, pushing employees toward either redeployment or exit.

The fallout has triggered financial anxiety beyond just the tech sector. Kanan Bahl, a wealth advisor, also took to LinkedIn to warn: “If a Tata group company can lay off 12,000 employees, you better be prepared. 45 is the new 60.”

Bahl’s checklist for the new job reality includes building a 12-month emergency fund, owning personal health and term insurance (beyond corporate coverage), and continuously upskilling—especially in AI. “People are not losing jobs to AI,” he wrote. “They’re losing jobs to those who are using AI.”

He urged professionals to plan for early career exits and revise retirement strategies accordingly. “Not being able to pay EMIs or school fees during a layoff can force you into desperate decisions,” he warned.

With Wipro introducing performance-linked communication tests for senior staff and HCLTech offloading entry-level workers displaced by automation, a broader pattern is emerging. Indian IT is entering a phase of structural upheaval—and the TCS layoffs may just be the beginning.