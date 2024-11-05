Coldplay concert: Mumbai hotel searches surge 33x ahead of January 2025 show, says Agoda

Leading up to Coldplay's upcoming show in Mumbai in January 2025, there has been a significant uptick in hotel searches in the city. The band is all set to arrive in India in January 2025 for the Music Of The Spheres World Tour. This marks Coldplay's return to India after their last performance in 2016. According to Agoda, a prominent digital travel platform, accommodation searches saw a remarkable 33-fold increase in the week following the announcement of the concert.

Fans of Coldplay from various locations have secured their tickets to journey to Navi Mumbai before the scheduled concert dates. Originally planned for two performances, the band decided to add a third concert date due to the overwhelming demand shown by ticket sales. The upcoming Music Of The Spheres World Tour will take place at DY Patil Stadium on January 18, 19, and 21, 2024. Following the announcement of this highly anticipated event, hotels in and around Navi Mumbai have experienced a significant increase in search activity.

Indian fans, in particular, have shown immense interest in attending the concert, with domestic accommodation searches spiking by 45 times on the day of the announcement compared to the previous week. Additionally, fans from around the world are eagerly looking forward to the event.

Agoda's data revealed that the top five international markets searching for accommodation in Mumbai during the concert dates are France, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Australia.

“Earlier this year, we saw Indians flock to Thailand to watch Coldplay perform live in Bangkok. The band’s popularity among Indians suggests that Mumbai is about to be the stage for something truly memorable, and we are thrilled to help travellers find the perfect stay for the event,” said Krishna Rathi, senior country director for India Subcontinent and MEA at Agoda.

The company said: “With Coldplay fans eager to secure their stay, travellers are encouraged to book early and take advantage of the best rates and availability. In addition to holiday accommodations in Mumbai, Agoda also offers flights to the nation’s entertainment capital, as well as activities and experiences.”

Mumbai has hosted numerous large-scale events in the past, but the upcoming return of Coldplay is expected to have a substantial effect on the city's picturesque landscapes and its hospitality industry. With the concert approaching, Mumbai is gearing up for an influx of tourists, both domestic and international, who are excited to experience captivating live performances.

During the upcoming Music Of The Spheres World Tour, most 5-star hotels near DY Patil Stadium are expected to significantly increase their rates. A report released in September 2024 mentioned that these accommodations, situated within a 20 km radius of the venue, will be priced at approximately Rs 100,000 per night.